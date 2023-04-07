Klopp says he has “a very good feeling” that Liverpool fans can help beat Arsenal

Sunday’s game at Anfield is set to an absolute cracker and it is incredibly vital for both teams to take the points.

Obviously Arsenal need the three points to maintain our lead over Man City (or increase it if Southampton do us a favour), but Liverpool are also desperate as they are ten points shy of Man United in 4th, and are even in danger of missing out on the Europa League with just 10 games remaining.

Although it is clear that Klopp’s team are having their worst season with him as boss, the fact is that Anfield is still the fortress we are used to, and, as Klopp said in his pre-game conference, he thinks the home crowd could help push them to yet another win

“I don’t know exactly what you can say about us at the moment, so that shows the situation. It’s still Anfield, we’re at home and we still have to show a reaction and an improvement,” Klopp said on SkySports.

“Anfield is not the only thing we should rely on, but it is no secret that the combination of our people, the ground and the boys is pretty good.

“That is what we have to throw in, but not rely on it. I have a very good feeling we can do it.”

“We have to play better football and keep the ball in decisive areas,” Klopp said. “It sounds so simple but the last game against Chelsea was a super example.

“Those two teams played at an incredible level last season but neither side was able to do that. That just shows us what happens if the confidence levels aren’t at the highest levels.

“We have to help the boys with different things, and in a home game, a massive boost can be the crowd.”

Well all I have to say to Klopp is: Well let’s see on Sunday shall we?

