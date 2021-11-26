Klopp subtly aims a dig at Arsenal as he groups the Gunners with mid table sides

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta clashed when Arsenal faced Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

The episode was the highlight of the early exchanges in the game before Liverpool took the lead.

The match eventually ended 4-0 in favour of the hosts, but it seems Klopp isn’t done with Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of his team’s match against Southampton tomorrow, the German boss grouped Arsenal in the same category as Brighton, Aston Villa, and Wolves while explaining how tough the Premier League is.

Klopp said as quoted by Football London: “The Premier League makes steps every year. It’s not about the top teams, the improvement of the league can be seen in (the) positions below.

“Brighton, Villa, Arsenal, Wolves… It’s just the league is so strong, really tough and exciting. For sure the best league I’ve had here so far.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Klopp’s comments are ridiculous and it seems the German has some problems with his choice of words lately.

Arsenal may have lost to his team in our last league match, but they are just 5 points ahead of us now and just three points separate us from the top four.

Liverpool has been competing above us in the last few seasons, but we remain a much bigger club when compared to Brighton, Aston Villa, and Wolves.