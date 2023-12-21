Klopp tells Liverpool fans to make Anfield uncomfortable for Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool fans to create a challenging atmosphere at Anfield for Arsenal when the two clubs meet this weekend.

The German’s team is set to face Arsenal in the Premier League, aiming to secure a victory. Both teams are in contention for the Premier League title and have left Manchester City behind in the race over the last few weeks.

In their last home game, Liverpool dropped points against Manchester United, allowing Arsenal to reclaim the top spot. Klopp’s team mustn’t drop two more points against the Gunners this weekend, and a loss is simply not an option.

Anfield is renowned as one of the most difficult grounds to play at due to the atmosphere created by Liverpool supporters. However, Klopp has expressed dissatisfaction with the recent support from the fans and has urged them to improve or consider staying at home this weekend.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me,’ he said. ‘I was like, “What do you want?”. We changed the team a lot and we dominated West Ham. If I had been in the crowd I would have been on my toes.

‘Was everyone down because we didn’t smash Manchester United? On Saturday (against Arsenal), we need Anfield to be on its toes from the first second. Without waiting for me to have an argument with the opposition coach or whatever.

‘We need you. If it’s too much football in December, sorry, if you’re not in the right shape give your ticket to somebody else.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know how tough Anfield is and we have not won a league game there in a decade.

We have to be ready to break that curse this weekend and it will require us to play better than we have already done this season.

