Klopp’s bluster after Chelsea draw fails to convince they will beat Arsenal

Arsenal has a few days left to figure out how to beat Liverpool at Anfield. Only wins will matter to the Gunners from now until the conclusion of the season. Even though Arteta and his team are 8 points clear at the summit of the Premier League, some are sceptical that they will go on to win.

These people believe Arsenal will drop points. Sealing all three points against Liverpool this weekend could persuade these doubters that Arsenal is not giving up on the title race. Meanwhile, as Arsenal plots a famous win at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has other plans for Arteta and his boys.

Klopp, after the 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night, hinted that he and his boys have all the belief that they can contain Arsenal this weekend at the Emirates. The German spoke of how Anfield is a fortress and how that game comes at the right time when his team is starting to make progress as far as getting on the right path is concerned. If he calls being iover-run by a dishevelled Chelsea team and being lucky to get a draw a step in the right direction, he needs to sund more convincing than he does. “The next game is Arsenal,” noted Klopp after Tuesday’s stalemate.

“I don’t know exactly where Arsenal were last year, but they are now obviously flying, in incredible shape, play super football; honestly, that is really good to watch. But we are there, it is a home game, and our home record is not as bad as the away record.

“It means I am really looking forward to this game now because tonight I saw a step and that’s what I wanted. Now let’s carry on, Anfield is waiting for us and we want to deliver.

“We have another 10 games to play, and the next one is Arsenal. Not the other nine, I am not interested in.

“But the next one is Arsenal, so if we are difficult to beat against Arsenal, we can win this game. If not, Arsenal will just go over us, and then we will see.

“With one point, the steps, how I said, are not massive. If you win a football game, all of a sudden three points for one game; wow, things can look different.

“But for the moment we have no lack of goals or lack of where we want to end up; we want to be as successful as possible. But that means for each weekend, or for each midweek game, like today, we want to win it. I saw that tonight, and for that, I am fine.”

It’s amusing how Klopp is hyped about his team facing Arsenal, who are on a seven-game winning streak, while his team is winless in eight games. Klopp is simply attempting to get into the heads of Arsenal fans and players, but I doubt he will be successful.

This Arsenal squad has defied the odds this season, despite being labelled inexperienced and incapable of performing under pressure. Believe it or not, Arsenal is adding another big victory to their results this term.

Darren N

