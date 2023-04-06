Klopp’s bluster after Chelsea draw fails to convince they will beat Arsenal

Arsenal has a few days left to figure out how to beat Liverpool at Anfield. Only wins will matter to the Gunners from now until the conclusion of the season. Even though Arteta and his team are 8 points clear at the summit of the Premier League, some are sceptical that they will go on to win.
These people believe Arsenal will drop points. Sealing all three points against Liverpool this weekend could persuade these doubters that Arsenal is not giving up on the title race. Meanwhile, as Arsenal plots a famous win at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has other plans for Arteta and his boys.
Klopp, after the 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night, hinted that he and his boys have all the belief that they can contain Arsenal this weekend at the Emirates. The German spoke of how Anfield is a fortress and how that game comes at the right time when his team is starting to make progress as far as getting on the right path is concerned. If he calls being iover-run by a dishevelled Chelsea team and being lucky to get a draw a step in the right direction, he needs to sund more convincing than he does. “The next game is Arsenal,” noted Klopp after Tuesday’s stalemate.
“I don’t know exactly where Arsenal were last year, but they are now obviously flying, in incredible shape, play super football; honestly, that is really good to watch. But we are there, it is a home game, and our home record is not as bad as the away record.
“It means I am really looking forward to this game now because tonight I saw a step and that’s what I wanted. Now let’s carry on, Anfield is waiting for us and we want to deliver.
“We have another 10 games to play, and the next one is Arsenal. Not the other nine, I am not interested in.
“But the next one is Arsenal, so if we are difficult to beat against Arsenal, we can win this game. If not, Arsenal will just go over us, and then we will see.
“With one point, the steps, how I said, are not massive. If you win a football game, all of a sudden three points for one game; wow, things can look different.
“But for the moment we have no lack of goals or lack of where we want to end up; we want to be as successful as possible. But that means for each weekend, or for each midweek game, like today, we want to win it. I saw that tonight, and for that, I am fine.”
It’s amusing how Klopp is hyped about his team facing Arsenal, who are on a seven-game winning streak, while his team is winless in eight games. Klopp is simply attempting to get into the heads of Arsenal fans and players, but I doubt he will be successful.
This Arsenal squad has defied the odds this season, despite being labelled inexperienced and incapable of performing under pressure. Believe it or not, Arsenal is adding another big victory to their results this term.
Darren N
———————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
The fact that this article exists means that he got into your head.
I couldn’t care less if they haven’t won in 8 games, they are still extremely dangerous. Actually, statistically speaking, Liverpool and more and more likely to get a win in their next game the longer they go without one.
Let’s respect the opposition and plan well.
We are not surprised with such mind games we are ready to give it all our best. all what we are going for is three points not any thing less than that.
IMO, Darren is trying to make somethimg out of nothing at all,simply in order to write this article and their is nothing noteworthy in Klopps words at all.
What Klopp said was no more than any manager who knows football would say , in his circumstsnces.
Yes, OF COURSE, he is trying to make his situation sound more positive than it is . WHAT ELSE WOULD ANY NORMAL THINKING FAN EVER EXPECT!!
This subject of “mind games” began with Fergie a quarter of a century or more ago and has become a meaningless obsession and a lame excuse for an article by SOME folk.
But essentailly, it is just par for the course and wiser Gooners are well aware of that.
Move on and talk about something that MEANS SOMETHING, instead!
I’m a big believer that you “play the form, not the name”.
Liverpool’s status and general aura goes before them – especially at Anfield – but we have to approach this with facts not feelings.
Fundamentally, the table doesn’t lie. Based on this season, we’re playing the 8th place team. This time last year, that was Wolves, and they had 6 more points then than Liverpool do now.
So, we can get caught up in how good they were in the past, or we can go there with confidence that right now we’re top of the league with the best away form of all.