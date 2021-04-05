Knee surgery set to keep Arsenal star out of action for a month

David Luiz will be a part of Arsenal’s last games of the season despite undergoing knee surgery recently.

He had to undergo the procedure at the weekend and surgeries normally rule players out for a long time.

The Gunners will play at least 10 more competitive games this season, depending on how far they go in the Europa League and he had been expected to miss those matches.

Luiz has been an important part of their team this season with Mikel Arteta trusting the Brazilian to lead his players from the back.

He is now expected to be without the former Chelsea defender for the next four weeks.

Mail Sport, however, confirms that he will still play some role in Arsenal’s campaign before it ends.

Luiz has been plagued by mistakes all his career, but on his day, the Brazilian is one of the best defenders that the Gunners have.

In his absence, the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari will have to step up.

His return to the field before this season ends will also boost his chance of earning a new Arsenal contract.

With William Saliba returning from his loan spell in the summer, they might not need the Brazilian at the Emirates next season.