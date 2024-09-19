Kolasinac warns his Atalanta teammates about key Arsenal attribute

Sead Kolašinac knows Arsenal well, not only from his time playing for the Gunners but also because he has been following them closely.

His current team, Atalanta, will face the Londoners in the Champions League tonight, and he has warned his teammates about a key aspect of Arsenal’s game plan they must defend against.

The Gunners have become an almost complete team, excelling both in attack and defense, making it easier for them to score goals and keep clean sheets.

However, one area where they’ve been particularly strong in recent seasons is scoring from set-pieces, which was the source of their only goal in the North London derby.

Atalanta will be working hard to get a result when both clubs meet this week, and Kolasinac spoke to the Italian club’s website about the threat that Arsenal poses.

“For me it’s (Arsenal) one of the strongest teams in Europe right now if you see how they’ve played in the last couple of years,” he said.

“They have a lot of speed in front and the game plan from them is that they’re always strong on set pieces. We have to be really careful.

“But of course we also have our match plan that the manager has given us, and we’ll try to put that on to the pitch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been mastering how to deliver devastating blows from setpieces and it will be difficult for Atalanta to stop us from converting them if we get some in the game.

