Kolo Toure: Arsenal can still defend well even if Saliba is not available

This season, Arsenal has performed admirably, and Arteta appears to have found the solution to the problem with his defence from two to three seasons ago.

One can only be in awe of how rock-solid the Arsenal defence has been while recalling a quote by Sir Alex Ferguson that reads, “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”

Unless something unthinkable occurs, Arsenal will take the 2022–23 league title. If they win, you and I should be proud of how good their defence has been.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes partnership has been on point, and the two, as Kolo Toure says, have laid the foundation for this Arsenal team being so defensively sound. “I’ve been very impressed with them because their partnership only started this year. They gel very well together,” said Toure on Sky Sports.

“But for me, when a team defends well, it’s not just the two defenders. It’s the squad, and Arsenal are a squad well drilled by the manager.

“Everybody works hard from the first minute to the end, and this is the key to winning football matches.”

The Gunners are the side with the third fewest goals conceded (26) after Newcastle (19) and Manchester City (25), which is commendable. However, if they can avoid giving up silly goals in their remaining 10 games, they might end up with a good goal difference and the fewest goals allowed.

Hopefully, William Saliba will be back in action when the league resumes after missing Arsenal’s most recent encounter due to an injury that has not yet been classified as long- or short- term.

I think we really don’t want Saliba to miss too many games, so we can only hope he is not too badly injured.

Who can replace him on a regular basis?

