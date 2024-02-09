Kolo Toure says that Arsenal “won the battle in the middle” in our win over Liverpool

Kolo Toure has spoke on Arsenal win over Liverpool

The Arsenal legend Kolo Toure has recently spoken on Arsenal’s win against Liverpool and has singled out praise for Declan Rice and Jorginho’s performance in our 3-1 win over the Scousers at The Emirates last weekend. Toure himself was a distinguished Gunner and was one of ourr best defenders of all time as an Invincible, and then went on to play for Man City and Liverpool after leaving Arsenal.

When asked about the win against Liverpool he said this “For Arsenal I think Jorginho was incredible in the middle. He was a coach in the middle, you could see he was placing his teammates, talking and communicating really, really well”.

“Declan Rice was really good and I think Arsenal won the game because they won the battle in the middle”.

When asked what the win against Liverpool would do for Arsenal’s confidence and the effect it would have in the dressing room winning a game so big, he said this “It just makes you feel like you’re a good contender to win the league. We’re only in February, the Premier League is a competition that goes until the end of the season. Arsenal are still contenders; they are showing that because every team has to count on them”.

“Of course, City are always there but it’s going to be a great race between those three clubs because those three clubs have fantastic managers and fantastic players, and they have fantastic fans as well. I’m looking forward to this race. It’s very unusual to see Liverpool a little bit sloppy, I felt they were a little bit sloppy from the start of the game”.

“They weren’t winning the 50-50 balls, they were losing balls in the middle, which we’re not used to with Liverpool. They are a team which always have intensity in the game, and they’re winning every battle”.

And personally, I fully agree, we went into the game as fans, worried and knowing that we needed to walk away with the three points if we were to continue to bridge the gap between us, City and Liverpool – and we did that.

The confidence that the win against Liverpool will bring is undeniable and having the strength and control of Rice and Jorginho in the middle was a smart tactical call from Arteta and it worked. Jorginho kept his midfield in shape and showed true leadership and experience against a side that is known for their midfield. Rice also was able to keep things calm and composed and looked dangerous when striding forward.

It’s a massive boost for our lads and coming into a period that might be a difficult one, we needed the confidence to go forward and know we can beat anyone we want as long as we stick together and work hard.

What’s your thoughts on Toure comments Gooners?

