Kolo Toure targets a loan move for Arsenal youngster

Miguel Azeez could leave Arsenal this month as Wigan eyes a move for the Arsenal youngster who has been impressive for its reserve side.

Azeez spent some of the 2021/2022 term at Portsmouth and was on loan at UD Ibiza in the first half of this season.

Arsenal still does not need him in their first team and is prepared to allow him to leave the Emirates on loan again for the second half of this season.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals Wigan is eyeing January reinforcements after making Kolo Toure their latest manager and the former Arsenal man wants Azeez.

It reveals the Latics have opened talks with the Gunners over taking him temporarily and it seems the deal could be done.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Young players need to play often to develop their talents and spending time on loan at different clubs helps their experience.

Azeez has been at Arsenal since he was five and could break into Mikel Arteta’s team not long from now, but the youngster needs more loan spells to build himself up and be ready for the opportunity in London.

We must only send him to Wigan if Toure insists he will give enough chances to the 20-year-old in the second half of the term.