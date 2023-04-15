Kompany admits to following Arsenal player, will he sign the midfielder?

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted he follows Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Premier League legend has led Burnley back to the English top flight and fans will expect him to sign some players with Premier League experience to add to his squad.

Sambi Lokonga is struggling at Arsenal and was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

The Eagles could keep him, but he might return to the Emirates. Will Kompany sign him for Burnley?

The Clarets boss admits he follows every player he worked with at Anderlecht, but that does not mean he will sign them.

He tells Voetbal Nieuws:

“I’m going to keep it very simple. I always follow every player who has been associated with Anderlecht. I just try to see how they evolve.”

He added: “Lokonga? We are now talking about Sambi and that does not mean anything about a transfer for next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We expect several players to leave the club in the summer and one man in that category is Sambi Lokonga, who has simply not met expectations since he moved to the Emirates.

Arsenal is searching for midfield reinforcements, which is a clear sign they do not believe the Belgian is good enough.

