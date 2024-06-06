Kompany asks for Bayern Munich to re-sign an Arsenal target

Arsenal faces the risk of losing one of their transfer targets, Joshua Zirkzee, to Bayern Munich due to a buy-back clause in his current contract.

The Gunners are in the market for new attackers, and Zirkzee has emerged as a potential addition following his impressive performances over the past year, which significantly contributed to Bologna’s unexpected qualification for the Champions League.

While Bologna’s qualification was a remarkable achievement, Zirkzee might not be part of their squad next term as Arsenal looks to secure his services this summer.

However, Arsenal is not alone in pursuing Zirkzee; they face stiff competition from Serie A clubs like Juventus and AC Milan.

The most significant challenge for Arsenal will likely come from Bayern Munich, who hold a buy-back clause in Zirkzee’s contract. According to a report in The Sun, Vincent Kompany, newly appointed as Bayern’s manager, is keen to have Zirkzee as a backup for Harry Kane and has requested the club to activate the buy-back clause.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee will make the final decision on his future, and he might choose to join us if we make him a good offer.

