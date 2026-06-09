Kompany is behind Bayern Munich’s bid to beat Arsenal to attacker

Marcus Rashford is the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners reportedly prepared to move for him if Barcelona do not make his loan move permanent.

The Catalans have already completed a transfer for Anthony Gordon, and it appears they are ready to abandon their pursuit of Rashford if Manchester United refuse to lower their asking price. Rashford could remain at Old Trafford, but the best decision for his career may be to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere, particularly considering developments over the past two seasons.

Arsenal’s Interest in Rashford

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the forward as they continue to assess potential additions to strengthen their attacking options. The club are believed to be monitoring the situation closely as uncertainty surrounding Rashford’s future persists.

Chelsea have also been associated with an interest in the England international. However, according to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are the latest club to express an interest in securing his signature. The report states that the Bavarians regard him as one of the leading players they could add to their squad.

The report further suggests that Rashford would be open to joining any elite European club should the opportunity arise. His experience at the highest level and his attacking versatility are qualities that continue to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Bayern Munich’s Reported Pursuit

The report adds that Bayern are considering a move because Vincent Kompany wants to work with the English attacker and has asked the club to complete a deal for him. Bayern are reportedly keen to provide their manager with the highest calibre of players required to compete for major honours.

As a result, the German club are prepared to challenge Arsenal and any other interested parties in the race for Rashford’s signature. Competition for the forward’s services could intensify as the transfer window progresses and clubs finalise their recruitment plans.

Rashford would represent a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad. He could also emerge as one of the players considered as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli should the Brazilian depart. His arrival would provide additional depth and quality in Arsenal’s attacking department.

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