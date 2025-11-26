Kompany says Arsenal would be Bayern’s most difficult opponents so far

Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight in a meeting of two sides widely regarded as the strongest in the competition this season. The Gunners enter the match in outstanding form and have won all their fixtures in the tournament so far, each victory achieved with a clean sheet. Bayern have matched that consistency with a perfect record of their own, including an eye-catching win against PSG that underlined their status as one of the main contenders to lift the trophy.

A Contest of Elite Quality

Both clubs are considered among the favourites, and Bayern’s victory over Chelsea and PSG in Europe this season has further strengthened their reputation. Even so, their manager, Vincent Kompany, believes Arsenal will provide the sternest examination of their campaign to date as the two sides prepare to meet in a matter of hours. He recognises the quality within the Arsenal squad and the challenges that come with facing a team built around several of the world’s finest players.

The match is expected to be a meeting of elite talent, with neither side lacking the technical ability or tactical sophistication required at this level. Kompany is fully aware of the scale of the task and has spoken with considerable respect about the work carried out by Mikel Arteta at the Emirates. Arsenal’s recent form, combined with their balance across all areas of the pitch, reinforces the expectation that this will be one of the most demanding fixtures either club has faced this season.

Kompany Praises Arteta’s Work

Speaking via Arsenal Media, Kompany said, “We won our first four matches, which was important. So far, we have done what we set out to do, and we hope that this continues. But playing against this team will be the most difficult task we face at the moment. We are happy about that, that is why we are here, that is what we want. When I look at how Mikel has developed his team and developed himself, they play with great physicality. He works with great attention to detail with his teams, which have very few weaknesses. That is Arteta’s character.”

