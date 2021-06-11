“Kroenke doesn’t need the money.” Financial journalist discusses the reasons Kroenke may sell Arsenal

Financial guru, Kieran Maguire, says Stan Kroenke is determined to hold on to Arsenal except for a few reasons.

The American is the club’s majority shareholder and owner, but he hasn’t made investments and decisions that satisfy the club’s fanbase.

The Gooners have protested for him to sell their club this year after getting caught in the European Super League plot.

Arsenal fan and billionaire co-founder of Spotify, Daniel Ek is keen to buy the club and has had an initial offer rejected.

He remains determined but so also is Kroenke in his decision not to sell the club.

Maguire believes the American will stand his ground, however, he does give three reasons why he may sell his controlling stake in the club.

He says the entrepreneur doesn’t need money so it would need a crazy offer to get him to sell.

He also said that Arsenal is like a trophy asset to them and his son, Josh, seems to be a fan of the club.

He told Football Insider: “Kroenke doesn’t need the money. So his ownership or non-ownership is dictated by three factors.

“First of all, a price which is crazy to turn down, and £2billion is not that. And secondly, the necessity to sell, which he doesn’t have because he’s independently wealthy.

“The only other thing which could change that is if he says: ‘I really can’t be bothered with this anymore’.

“His son seems to be very keen, a bit of an Arsenal fan. So there’s a case for keeping it in the family. In that sense, Arsenal is a trophy asset.”