Kroenke is aiming to bankroll Arteta to sign four more players this summer

Arsenal planning to break the bank on four players

Since the appointment of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal fans have only seen one thing: progress.

Despite making two eighth-place finishes in the Spaniard’s first two seasons in charge, the Gunners have significantly improved in all aspects.

In the art of defending, Arsenal are masters; in the realm of attack, they are titans.

They already have a team of warriors, but now they are on the hunt to make it a team of gladiators.

🚨 BREAKING from @ed_aarons: Kroenke Sports are set to heavily back Mikel Arteta this summer. 💵 Arsenal are eyeing moves for Alexander Isak and Michael Olise as they search for a striker and winger. 🇸🇪🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/M238oo9WN1 — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 18, 2024

Arsenal reached the last eight of the Champions League and are still in contention to lift the league title after 20 years.

If they manage to pull it off, it will not be a one-time affair and event. The shockwaves from it will be felt for several years.

The Gunners can go into the market with a war chest never seen before by the Gunners faithful.

Technical director Edu is reportedly planning to land a center forward, a winger, a defensive midfielder, and a center back.

Even if they fail to win the title, they are thought to be in possession of extraordinary funds.

Sharpening the attacking knife seems to be the top priority at Sobha training ground. Several names have been linked to Arsenal such as Alexander Isak, Ivan Toney, and Viktor Gyökeres. And the list is expected to continue increasing as we gradually head to the summer transfer window.

With several fringe Arsenal players looking for a way out of the Emirates Stadium, the North London side can make the upcoming transfer window their biggest. And maybe their best!