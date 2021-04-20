Kroenke leaves Arsenal fans heart-broken and disappointed yet again

This supposed European breakaway league is an utter disgrace! by Shenel
These top six clubs should be ashamed of themselves, but I expect nothing less from Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke of course.
Although proposals were in the pipeline, I never thought this would become a reality. I know as well that nothing has been signed, sealed, or delivered, but given how these boards seem so up for it, it seems as though it could happen!
I have no doubt that this movement from Kroenke to sign up willingly is because he is the one who sits at the top of the chain for this super league to take off, it is an utter disrespect towards the staff, players, and fans of this football club, but why should we expect loyalty and respect from him!
If it wasn’t for the fans this club would not be where it is, if it wasn’t for the fans the stadiums would be empty and the support over the years would be non-existent.
It is no surprise that Kroenke would be the driving force behind this if indeed he is, given that since taking some form of a role in the board at Arsenal where he sits back and counts his money, the club has seen an inability to win the Premier League, and any European League, yet have become record holders of the FA Cup.
So there is no wonder why he wants to join this league, because it will mean that he will be able to play through a season without worrying about the ramifications of not qualifying for European football for the next season, yet taking away everything else that we have grown to love about watching Arsenal and the Premier League over the years.
If he put his hand in his pocket and showed us respect, loyalty and general passion to get this club back up to where it belongs with buying players that would genuinely help us moving forward, and invest as he should, rather than panic buying and saying there isn’t enough funds and acting like he cares, then a lot of fans no doubt would feel differently. But we all know the reported £3.5billion that is going to go into each of these clubs pockets once they sign up, will do just that, go straight into KROENKE’S pocket rather than investing heavily and passionately in a club that is unfortunately just a business venture for him!
This is utterly disgusting and disrespectful towards all fans and players over the years who have given their everything and their heart and soul to support and try and get this club where it belongs to be on the map, and yet after all of this it will be the fans who are heartbroken and disappointed yet again!
Shenel Osman
Euro Super League is the future
Top teams for the Euro play each other weekly
If there is a Euro Union why cant there be a Super League?
The ones that are not happy are the FA, UEFA and TV companies where they lost millions due to the breakaway
will anyone play for free??
will there be Free broadcast of football matches?
Its all about money……
the one that losses the most complains the most
I’d be surprised if you are based in Britain John if you think that MY country’s league isn’t being hi jacked by a few billionaires for their own ends
Arsenal is now a global club based in England.
Considering all of the hundreds of millions of $s that global fans have poured into the club(a lot more than just English fans) to turn around and act like you are more entitled than other fans is a bit petty Sue.
Many years ago my family watched a basketball game in New York against the team Michael Jordan played for. My boys loved basketball
I didn’t expect them to come over here to satisfy demand
I’m not being petty at all. Football is part of the fabric of our society which is something you don’t get. It’s more than sport
As for the money being poured in, I could do without it. The players are sickeningly rich as are the owners
Think what you want through carefully and see if you enjoy playing the same teams week after week, year after year
SueP you should learn not to presume really now. Where did I say that I support the SL, please point it out I’d love to know?
So you think football is only part of the fabric of society in England? Nowhere else is it considered more than just sport, only England? Please explain how I don’t get it, as you claim?
You’ll gladly watch Uefa and FIFA competitions which are some of the most corrupt sporting organizations on the planet, I just think it’s a bit hypocritical that you’ll now stand by and defend corruption.
MartinelliTB
I used England as an example as it is where Arsenal play and I stand by the pyramid system that operates here as it allows, in theory , any team to rise from obscurity to the top. That is what makes the FA Cup so important to the home market
I’m guessing all the £££ that have been spent by global fans meant they liked what they were watching – or they would have switched off and Followed baseball or American football instead.
I’m not saying change isn’t inevitable or that that FIFA etc aren’t corrupt.
What has been proposed stinks. Tell me what is the point for Leicester or Leeds striving for the top if there is no reward?
It’s not just about Arsenal to me.
There is no way those six clubs or even the clubs mentioned will be banned from there domestic leagues
There various league’s need them more than they need the Fa
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said yesterday: “Of course we want them back to the table. They are massive brands, very successful. We need them in our league and we have to find a way of understanding the issues but equally we have to be strong. Hopefully we can find a resolution.”
If these clubs insist there will be compromise along the way
The super league is trying to keep all the big clubs in the league season after season while bringing in few new clubs
On merit they had to do a few twists or it will be just another champions league football
Let’s seat back and what event unfold
Remember money talks and talks louder too…
You have this super rich individual in clubs nowadays that’s the price you pay
Even UEFA failed in implementing FFP rules making things much more difficult they are very corrupt and deserve everything they are getting
I don’t understand why everyone is so angry I don’t think the teams in question will be banned from their domestic leagues there will surely be a compromise
Sue, there will always be people who dont understand the implications of what is going on, or think its clever to talk cheap. How any person can think a league regardless of how deviously or not was cultuvated, that has no proper relegation or promotion, is run by clubs for “the clubs”” by owners and isnt as good a format as the present system, alianating other clubs and history. Are not worth discussing with. Why do they think so many people who know what they are talking about around the game are so angry. Because they know what is going on. Let our lovely owner have our club to himself and do what he likes with it, its his Sue he bought it, he can ruin it and silly people can support him.
If people cant realise our club has been stolen from real fans and are supporting the shark that is kronk then they are not supporters and plants. How on earth any TRUE fan can suppirt something that is for the owner and not the club are not fans.
@Reggie If you’ve watched an Arsenal game, bought any merchandise or even purchased food on game day while Stan has been the owner then you have supported the shark Kroenke as you say. Can you say you haven’t done any of those?
Why now decide to not support him when you have over the past years since he’s been an owner if I may ask?
Haha😀😀
I read comments and I can’t stop laughing.
We wanted rich owners to pump money into the club, we wanted to challenge the big boys
UEFA failed to implement FFP rules they let prices fly without control
Money ate true the very heart of real football
How long do you think you can have this super rich individual who know nothing about football but as another investment running clubs without the ugly side of this started showing it head
To my knowledge I feel only for the true fans
Wenger was mocked and ridiculed because he wanted to things in the right ways
Everyone deserves what they are getting
I cannot understand why Players would want to play in a so called league or table of clubs with no chance of promotion or relegation, it would be like watching friendlies every week, we have players at Arsenal now that can show a lack of fight when we go behind so what will they do in a league with no target to aim for or the threat of failure, the only thing that will make them want to sign up is MONEY and lots of it.
I can’t understand why a true football fan would want to watch a WWE-like league without a fair relegation system. Maybe only children and child-like adults would watch fake competitions like that
Florentino Perez said nobody can back down, but I don’t think the super league will happen. There will be a big legal battle between the clubs, the players and the authorities
I believe some players wouldn’t want to lose their Euros or World Cup tickets and the governments would interfere, so the super league would likely be cancelled. However, this will be a good reality check for UEFA and the FAs, since they had absolute power before
I think people will very quickly grow tired of watching what is in reality a meaningless friendly.
Many will not pass the opportunity to watch arsenal play real Madrid even if it is played in hell and so are other matches
If this goes through then champions league becomes as relevant as Europa league and the super league will take the center stage of the champions league
At the beginning fans maybe against it and show less interest but it will eventually happen
Exhibition football.
Come on greedy Kroenke is a shame but at least accuse him of the right stuff. To say he’s the one pushing for the super league is kinda dumb and makes you look like you’ve got your agenda. Now I’m not defending SK but it’s no secret the person behind this, who’s been calling for this and even came out yesterday to challenge UEFA is papa Florentino Perez, not this SK accusation.
In OT, Gary Neville can go fúck himself with his constant swipe at Arsenal for being selected for the SL.
Ever since Ferguson left, United finished above Arsenal just thrice, Arsenal 5 times, plus Arsenal’s won the most trophies between both clubs during the last 8 years.
Man United can be said to be more shittier than us. Instead of trying to bring fans together against this SL he’s inciting more rivalry at this crucial point between us, Spurs and United.
Btw, why’s everyone acting like if any club deserves a huge chunk of money, it’s not Arsenal?? If only UEFA carried out their promise about FFP, we wouldn’t have had these oligarchs pumping their money into clubs and taking over football. Wenger was ridiculed, laughed at for trying to do things the right way, he was mocked when he demanded there should be a restriction against these billionaires taking over clubs and pumping money.
Likes of Chelsea, City were all worshipped and we were told they’re the serious club and only ambitious ones because they pump money into clubs to compete. Isn’t that why we’re struggling today? We were trying to do things the right way. Suddenly their dîcks all got hard now that the same oligarchs are taking over football.
I hate the idea of the SL, but on the other hand if you consider what club deserves the huge inflow of money the most. You’ll see it’s Arsenal for sticking by UEFA rules all this year’s, and you’d be tempted to give UEFA the middle finger while saying we deserve this. Right? Everyone wants Arsenal to be ambitious right? Ergo with the finances that’ll be involved, this is Arsenal being ambitious.
Neville isnt picking on Arsenal, he is slamming utd as well, he is not a fan of this at all or the fact utd and Arsenal have got owners that dont fit their clubs values. He has said he wants the Glaziers out. He is angry like us because he can see whats going on and kronk is involved up to his kneck. Dont give him and ounce of credit, he is selling the soul of this club for his own ends.
Off topic if spuds get Nagelsmann then I predict he will take them to another level and have similar impact as klopp at liverpool not saying he will win the title but they will be up there challenging I wanted klopp a year before he went to liverpool but arsenal board didn’t have bottle to sack Wenger at that stage will prob do the same with Arteta god knows why but it will be yet another huge mistake not going for this guy I just hope he goes to Munich or anywhere except spuds otherwise they will continue to finish above us and be a club that challenges for the big competitions leaving us a million miles behind them and prob another 6 or 7 clubs as well!!
Danny, will our ego filled heads of the so acalled senior players accept Nigel as their manager-coach? They were happy to see the backs of Wenger, Emery and now trying hard to bring Arteta down. Henceforth no more CFC players to be hirred irrespective of their calibre or transfer fee. Get the filth out first, then hire Nigel or Erik TenHag if Arteta walks out.
Reminds me of when, many years ago as a youngster, I was taken to Wembley Arena to see the Harlem Globetrotters. All good fun and very entertaining but never wanted to see them again. This new league will be a similar circus, the only difference will be the clowns will be sitting in the stands watching basically a friendly match taking place on the pitch.
Absolutely right
We know what it’s like watching friendly international games. 🙄