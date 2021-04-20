Kroenke leaves Arsenal fans heart-broken and disappointed yet again

This supposed European breakaway league is an utter disgrace! by Shenel

These top six clubs should be ashamed of themselves, but I expect nothing less from Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke of course.

Although proposals were in the pipeline, I never thought this would become a reality. I know as well that nothing has been signed, sealed, or delivered, but given how these boards seem so up for it, it seems as though it could happen!

I have no doubt that this movement from Kroenke to sign up willingly is because he is the one who sits at the top of the chain for this super league to take off, it is an utter disrespect towards the staff, players, and fans of this football club, but why should we expect loyalty and respect from him!

If it wasn’t for the fans this club would not be where it is, if it wasn’t for the fans the stadiums would be empty and the support over the years would be non-existent.

It is no surprise that Kroenke would be the driving force behind this if indeed he is, given that since taking some form of a role in the board at Arsenal where he sits back and counts his money, the club has seen an inability to win the Premier League, and any European League, yet have become record holders of the FA Cup.

So there is no wonder why he wants to join this league, because it will mean that he will be able to play through a season without worrying about the ramifications of not qualifying for European football for the next season, yet taking away everything else that we have grown to love about watching Arsenal and the Premier League over the years.

If he put his hand in his pocket and showed us respect, loyalty and general passion to get this club back up to where it belongs with buying players that would genuinely help us moving forward, and invest as he should, rather than panic buying and saying there isn’t enough funds and acting like he cares, then a lot of fans no doubt would feel differently. But we all know the reported £3.5billion that is going to go into each of these clubs pockets once they sign up, will do just that, go straight into KROENKE’S pocket rather than investing heavily and passionately in a club that is unfortunately just a business venture for him!

This is utterly disgusting and disrespectful towards all fans and players over the years who have given their everything and their heart and soul to support and try and get this club where it belongs to be on the map, and yet after all of this it will be the fans who are heartbroken and disappointed yet again!

Shenel Osman