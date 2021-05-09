Kroenke paying Super League fine could affect Arsenal’s transfer budget

Stan Kroenke could put Arsenal in a bit of trouble if he goes ahead with his plan to pay the club’s UEFA fine from his own pocket.

The Gunners have been fined for their involvement in the botched European Super League.

Kroenke alongside the owners of Liverpool and Manchester United have decided to meet the clubs’ fine of an initial £1.44 million plus 5% of their UEFA revenue each, from their personal pockets, according to Sun Sports.

But the report says that the offer could be seen as “owner funding” and will affect Arsenal’s Financial Fair Play calculations.

An expert told the report that Arsenal fans might see the American’s gesture as a good one, considering that they have been protesting for him to leave.

However, if he spends that money, it will be attributed to him as the owner of the club and it would affect how much they make and are allowed to spend in the next transfer window.

The expert explained: “If Kroenke pays from his own funds, that is deemed an owner expense.

“It means Arsenal’s next income will be reduced and will have an impact on the amount they are allowed to spend on players.

“While the Arsenal fans may be welcoming his decision now, they might not be so impressed if they discover they will have less to spend on players as a direct result.”