Kroenke Protests -Is there hope on the horizon for Arsenal fans?

The Kroenke’s made a serious mistake by underestimating the reaction from Arsenal fans to the proposed European Super League, and is now facing massive #KroenkeOut protests, which began before the game against Everton on Friday.

After managing to stop the ESL from getting off the ground, the fans have now turned their attention to getting rid of our absentee landlord, who has been the architect of Arsenal dropping down the League table by the lack of investment in the transfer market to help us compete with even mid-table Premier League teams.

But in the aftermath of the ESL debacle, perhaps a knight in shining armour has arrived to give Gooners some hope for the future. The founder of Spotify, Daniel Ek, has publicly announced that he is willing to start negotiations with Kroenke over ownership of Arsenal.

Ek tweeted…..

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

Now it seems that Ek’s interest has been confirmed by Matt Law in the Telegraph, he wrote yesterday: Telegraph Sport understands the message was not a public relations stunt and that Ek’s interest in Arsenal is genuine, with the Swedish billionaire ready to enter into negotiations and, ultimately, make Kroenke an offer.

Josh Kroenke said on Thursday that his family has no intention of selling the club, but hopefully the fan protests could help convince him to change his mind, especially if he is helped along by government legislation.

Could there really be hope on the horizon for Arsenal fans?