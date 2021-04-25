Kroenke Protests -Is there hope on the horizon for Arsenal fans?

The Kroenke’s made a serious mistake by underestimating the reaction from Arsenal fans to the proposed European Super League, and is now facing massive #KroenkeOut protests, which began before the game against Everton on Friday.
After managing to stop the ESL from getting off the ground, the fans have now turned their attention to getting rid of our absentee landlord, who has been the architect of Arsenal dropping down the League table by the lack of investment in the transfer market to help us compete with even mid-table Premier League teams.
But in the aftermath of the ESL debacle, perhaps a knight in shining armour has arrived to give Gooners some hope for the future. The founder of Spotify, Daniel Ek, has publicly announced that he is willing to start negotiations with Kroenke over ownership of Arsenal.
Ek tweeted…..
As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring.
— Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021
Now it seems that Ek’s interest has been confirmed by Matt Law in the Telegraph, he wrote yesterday: Telegraph Sport understands the message was not a public relations stunt and that Ek’s interest in Arsenal is genuine, with the Swedish billionaire ready to enter into negotiations and, ultimately, make Kroenke an offer.
Josh Kroenke said on Thursday that his family has no intention of selling the club, but hopefully the fan protests could help convince him to change his mind, especially if he is helped along by government legislation.
Could there really be hope on the horizon for Arsenal fans?
What the Ek!?
Any owner is better than Kroenke and an an actual fan of football and the Arsenal is very welcome whether him Dankote or anyone else who will perhaps actually invest and not take money from the club.
That said think I saw a tweet somewhere in reaction to Ek’s interest where they stated he should pay the Artists on his platform before buying a football club!;)
Can’t help but hear the song and lyrics from The Who’s ‘Won’t get fooled again’: “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss..”
SK is on the backfoot I’m feeling. Arsenal fans must keep up the pressure. I would go so far as boycotting all Arsenal merchandise and stay home on macth days. Some won’t be liking that but, I don’t want to see this culb in a relugation scrap next season we’ve done just enough to avoid one this season
This is the only way forward. I have cancled my membership and I hope other fans follow suit.
I hope fans across the globe not just London stage protests and stop buying merchandise and any tickets when the new season comes
You mean DON’T stay at home on matchdays. Go to the stadium and protest against Kroenke!
Keep protesting against Kroenke and he may have no choice!!
Do not go out and buy the new Merchandise when it’s all released, just for now to make a point & see where this goes as fans are not allowed back in the stadium as of yet and when they do Stan may have sold up.
Keep pushing gunners.
I didnt not see this coming from Daniel Ek, this was straight out of left field and now Dangote has to be seeing this unfolding considering what he may do as this may be his only chance or even partner with eachother?
This is the time for change in ownership at Arsenal.
Time to go Stan and time to get OUR ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB (not just business) back.
This is very interesting and exciting.
Josh Kroenke, the son of Stan and a director at Arsenal, has insisted his family are not looking to sell the Gunners, but sources believe they could be tempted by a bid of around £2billion.
One can hope!! Although he’ll only go when it suits him… keep protesting!!
Well, he is a lifelong Arsenal supporter which is a bonus, unlike Kroenke. Let’s hope there is some truth in it.
I believe that the Kroenke’s are serious when they say they have no intentions of selling(sadly)!with the PL planning changes to avoid a repeat of both debacles i would love to see them introduce if possible some kind of law which would force owners to sell if they were to break certain rules concerning ethics business practices…
On 21 Apr I just heard an interview on Radio 5 live and an eloquent girl said that football clubs should be protected for the community and the fans just like listed buildings.
This would mean any owner, home or abroad would have to work within a framework of rules. One of these could be percentage dividends or salary caps.
If this kind of legislation is brought in the clubs will be saved for the fans even if the owners do not dip into their pockets to buy players. It means they cannot go for ESL type ventures without proper consultation as stated recently by David Dein.
I hope he can succeed in convincing Stan to sell but brace your self fellow fans it won’t be like a take over like that of Chelsea and City, you won’t see millions available and ready to spent in summer, because I think all the six EPL clubs will be under scrutiny from football federations and they won’t be able to manipulate the system any more for some time as they are in spot light or there might even be a transfer ban. Plus Chelsea and City owners had oil money I don’t think EK has that sort of money power to pump into club but atleast he is a fan running a club who will have interest in what the club is doing on field not just off the field so he can take good decisions and appoint right ppl for the job or get rid of ppl who do not perform.
I believe clubs should be either run like in Germany where someone can not buy above certain number of club shares rest belong to fans so they always have a voice or should be like Spain where again clubs like Barca and Madrid which are owned by fans. Before some one start jumping on me using Madrid and Barca as example after looking at the finencial debt then I think we need to look at facts Madrid is not as much debt as some ppl make out to be, plus there model is a good working one. They have stayed on top of the most richest club tree for a while and also funded new training facilities some time back along with major renovation to stadium going on. Barca has been poorly run but then the issue has been with few poor managements there which got ousted out. Remember for long time they played with a sponsor on shirt or stadium along with giving rediculus contract to messi. So if football is for fans then fans should hold the power not a single person who has no interest in football.
Without a sponsor
For Logic
Agree with you about the new owner and spending. But would be happy if they invest even more on coaching, scouting and the academy with the academy being the few crumbs of pleasure dished out to grieving Arsenal fans world over, in this miserable season.
Only thing about Spain is that the Banks cannot/will not call in receivers in the case of Barca and RM as they are classified as institutions of the country whether they are run well or badly.
That is not the case in UK. AFC does need to be run as a good business.
Agree with you Germany is the one to go for with similar and proper legislation.
Cant see it myself these yanks won’t sell up they want to keep raking in the money and don’t give a dam where the club finish have no ambition of winning anything it’s all about the money and it makes me sick to the stomach what we have become as a club!!
Summer is almost here
A good summer and a few good run-in and everyone keep quiet .
I don’t really think selling off is the best option as we have no control over who buy the club . His aspirations, and goals
I feel we are here because of mismanagement which will take a few years to remedy
Arsenal’s hope is not in change of top management but a change in manager and recruitment team…
1. Manager; If you dare see MAURIZIO SARRI going to Spurs, we can effectively wave goodbye to finishing above them.
This is the only GREAT coach left in the market and we’re lingering around with gamblers!!!!
2. Defence; Bring back MAVROPANOS and SALIBA to form a partnership at the heart of our defence.
People don’t want to admit that the likes of Gabriel, were poor recruits who are not at all ball-playing defenders.
3. Midfield; I remember we again lingered around to buy MATTEO KOVACIC and now he’s the best holding midfielder in the league.
Anyway players like IBRAHIMA DIALLO (Southampton), LEANDRO TROSSARD (Brighton), SANDRO TONALI (Milan) are what we need. Players with “immense” technical talent in midfield.
His intentions are genuine but I don’t see it happening… Daniel is worth 4.4 Billion dollars.
SK is worth 8.2 billion dollars.
Don’t be fooled, to get SK to sell Arsenal would need a huge offer.
Which will definitely be way above 2 billion dollars. So I’ll take this one with a pinch of salt.
Dangote on the other hand is way more richer than both. With a net worth of 11.6 billion dollars.
Still I’d prefer an oil rich sugar daddy.
Dangote won’t just pump billions into the club because “he’s a fan”. The man is a serious businessman
It’s all about love for Arsenal. There are a million fans all over the world and also many hardcore supporters who have invested their happiness over whole lives in ‘The Arsenal’. Not that long ago Arsenal were synonymous with morals, ethics and superb football. Now we have lost our morals and ethics via the owner, and have a manager, Arteta, who doesn’t have a clue in his job one iota. He is bringing Arsenal down along with the Kroenke’s. It is obvious that we need an owner who ‘LOVES’ Arsenal. If someone puts in a goodoffer Kroenke will accept, unless his true plans for Arsenal is to make Arsenal subservient to his will and to play with and pure mediocrity. Remember that Stan Kroenke is de facto…….a bad man regarding our beloved club.