Kroenke says Arsenal and Arteta are forging diamonds

Kroenke outlines what makes the current Arsenal team special

After having a very slim chance of finishing in the Champions League, and having matters not in their hands, regardless Arsenal ended their 2021/22 campaign in style.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric, Gabriel and Martin Odegaard rounded off a very good evening for the North London outfit.

Obviously, things would have been way better if this performance was capped off by a passage to the Champions League. But there are some positive takeaways from this season.

The Gunners are finally looking like a unified team, which has made the fans believing in great things for the future. Josh Kroenke said some words, on why this current Arsenal team is different from the previous ones, in the Matchday Program on Arsenal.com.

“Victory Through Harmony is actually a phrase that I have taken with me to other areas of my personal life and other areas of my businesses and sports teams – I think it’s so powerful,” started off the American entrepreneur.

He continued, “It can have a lot of meanings but for us this season, Victory Through Harmony meant that behind the scenes we stayed unified – there’s that word again. We stayed unified when there were times of immense pressure and heat, that’s how you forge diamonds.”

In his programme notes Josh Kroenke vows to “support [Edu and Arteta] in every way that we can in their pursuit of elevating the quality of the squad and also ensuring that we have the right mentality of player coming in”. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 22, 2022

“And so, I think that moving forward, hopefully this club starts to see a few of those polished diamonds start to shine through, because they’ve been forged in some very tough environments.”

Those were some lovely words from Josh Kroenke, who’s lately been involved in a lot of decision making at London Colney.

Arsenal fans would just hope that all of this is the start of something special. And majority of responsibility lies on the hands of the owners, to make the journey we are on sweeter.

And to eventually bring back the glory days to the red half of North London.

Yash Bisht