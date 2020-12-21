Kroenke to back Arteta in January – Can that save his job?

It has been revealed by the Daily Mail this morning that sources at Arsenal have revealed that Stan Kroenke has decided to support Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window, in an attempt to save the Spaniard’s future in the increasingly hot seat at the Emirates.
Arteta’s place has become more and more untenable with each passing game, as the Gunners have now gone 7 games without a win in the League, but with still 4 more games to go before the window opens Arteta really needs his fortunes to take a turn for the better well before then.
Mail’s report
Here is an excerpt from the report:
“In the short-term, at least, the Arsenal hierarchy are unequivocally backing the Spaniard despite their alarming slide down the table.
Funds will be made available to Arteta to strengthen the team when the transfer window re-opens, with a creative midfielder a priority for the Gunners.
But there are growing concerns that a number of discontented players within the playing group are posing further problems for the Spaniard that run deeper than the difficulties he is having to cope with on the pitch.
The vast majority of the squad remain fully behind Arteta and believe some of the problems he has faced are inevitable for a team in transition.
But sources claim the more disaffected members of the squad are causing factions within the dressing room.
It poses another problem for Arteta to contend with as he enters the crucial festive period, that could shape the remainder of Arsenal’ season.”
If this news is really coming from someone inside the Arsenal camp, then this could be a very uncomfortable Christmas for Arteta. To be honest, even if our reserves beat Man City tomorrow in the League Cup, that will hardly increase confidence in our first team being able to reverse our League form against Chelsea at the weekend.
If we lose that, then we go to a straight fight off with Brighton to stave off the possibility of dropping down to 16th place in the table!
Worrying times indeed, especially if there are rumblings of discontent in the dressing room…
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta should be sacked then the money given to a real coach.
I say, Arteta and all the other players that still have years left on their contracts should not accept being bullied to quit.
I say all our underperforming / deadweight player together with Arteta should refuse to leave. They should all honour their contracts and show that loyalty.
Why should Arteta or any other underperformer accept their contracts to be violated just to save Arsenal and our billionaire owner money?.
I say they should all abide by their contracts, refuse to leave and stay put. Loyalty and honouring ones contract is the new trend nowaday.
Arteta should stay put, he still has another 3 and a bit years left on his contract. Honour your contract I say.
😆😂
I say I say I say
Dude sacking some one means the club is terminating the contract and will pay compensation. It does not matter at all what Arteta does on his side he can keep honouring a contract which won’t exist. Club did not want to do this with ozil because ha has a bigger compensation clause which is difficult to pay up as compared to Arteta’s.
If Arsenal sign a new CAM as what the report states, we’d most likely not be able to fix our attack problems. It’s obvious we don’t have plan B in second half and the opposition’s CBs can easily handle our attackers
Giroud saved Wenger’s arse many times as a super sub, so we need to prioritize that type of attacker first. If we still have extra funds, we’d better spend it on a consistent winger
Arsenal’s problem is similar to Barcelona’s previous problem. There’s no one who could get past the opponents after Neymar left, apart from Messi who rarely did it due to his age
Emi Buendia could do the trick. He’s a RW but has played CAM too. Averages 3 key passes per match.
Never saw Buendia play, but we’ve seen how Adama Traore played against us. Traore can get to the byline frequently, but he would be very expensive and he still needs a CF who can connect with his crosses
I having saying this for a long Arsenal need wingers who are able to get past players as this will disorganize the opposition defence
Saka and willian are taking the safe approach ( crossing) ,when they do we are always outnumbered in the box since non of the midfielders is pushing forward to support the striker except from willock.
Saka risked his legs at the Soton game, but he’s rarely willing to sacrifice himself like that. Whereas Willian isn’t a fast player anymore
We badly need a tall CF who can bully the opposition’s CBs, but it’s difficult to find a good one and the one who’s willing to sit on the bench
January transfers dont normally allow clubs to spend to full effect! Its limited because most teams don’t like to destabilise the squad mid season. MA will not be able to do a great deal in terms of long term solutions but may be able to stop the rot? I still believe he needs time but the squad are obviously divided or split? Money needs to be spent, yes. But it needs to be spent properly!
Before we buy any player, let’s make a thorough analysis of the positive contribution that Arteta’s signings made. If they didn’t make much, then it means Arsenal will be throwing money down deep hole. Arsenal squad is better than those of teams above us on the log. In a nutshell, you can buy as many players as you can, but if you can’t fully utilize their potential, then it’s useless
Let’s also be clear that we don’t know which players were directly wanted or were made available to MA. Some of the signings may have been made due to the money available to MA. And the fact that Edu was able to make them happen? We all know cash was only released if players left. They didn’t leave and so money was tight. You can’t blame MA for that.
👍
Sack him and give the money to someone decent. Sack edu whilst your at it
He should be allowed to honour his contract. Why should he accept to be sacked?
I say arteta should refuse to be sacked, he should refuse to leave even if the board deem him as underperforming.
Honour your contract Arteta.
🤓
Spend as much as he likes the players will still need someone to respect and look up to. Another month and it will be a sirens blaring emergency. An experienced manager is no 1 priority. Arteta cannot make us a ‘BIG’ club again. Not possible on his watch.
Arteta cannot control players with big egos. The shoes that he’s is just too big for him to fill. There’s no even one reason that’ll make Arteta to keep his job
” But sources claim the more disaffected members of the squad are causing factions within the dressing room.”
I said time and time again, Arteta does not have it in him yet to manage a big club…actually if he can not win league games with our squad what do you think he would do with a squad of lower half or even mid table team squad. You can give him the messi’s the Ronaldo’s of the world but he will still find a way to make them flop. It’s his tactics and team selection which is the issue. Isn’t Auba proven world class striker is he is struggling under him then why do you think other we will buy won’t. Another point to note is no world class player will leave their club to come to a club who is not in champions League and does not look like we will be next season as well, have an inexperienced joke of a manager and treat their players like we do. Unless we find some one like Partey who has not signed a new contract and is on low salary so we can lure him to club by way higher wages then what he is on.
A win versus Chelsea and Man City will see Arteta stay in the job. Lose to Chelsea + City then Arteta would have to beat Brighton not to be sacked. 1-2 decent number 10’s would be very useful in the Jan Transfer windows. But we need to sell to buy. Who can we sell though? The next ten days are going to be critical for MA, AFC and the supporters
Bring in an interim manager who specialises in turning things around as a temporary solution….someone like Guss Hidink. Then next season either sign Allegri if he comes a big if? Or go for Brendon Rogers, look what he has done and has been doing with Licester squad who continues sell their star players. You give him arsenal he will not only give you exciting football but keep us fighting for title atleast year after year. Don’t waste any money in January on any player that the new manager won’t want in his team.
Arteta stays…
I expected these difficult times… but he needs everyone’ support and will deliver.
I think Kroenke will back Arteta enough to fail while appearing to do everything in his power not to.
I’m increasingly certain that KSE intends for Arsenal to miss out on European competitions altogether as a way of justifying cheaper acquisitions with significantly lower wages.
Their TV money, merch sales, and matchday ticket sales obviously can’t be affected by the results.
With the 11-year season ticket waiting list, Arsenal can afford footballing failure.
And I believe that is the project. To slowly reduce quality players at the club so that the wages the squad earns can be at least half of what they’re now.
Am I speaking any sense or are there holes to this theory?
Perhaps the board should have backed him properly in the summer. It’s entirely possible that all this could have been avoided
Just think where we might have been if we had appointed Ancholetti instead of going for a cheaper option.