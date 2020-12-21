Kroenke to back Arteta in January – Can that save his job?

It has been revealed by the Daily Mail this morning that sources at Arsenal have revealed that Stan Kroenke has decided to support Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window, in an attempt to save the Spaniard’s future in the increasingly hot seat at the Emirates.

Arteta’s place has become more and more untenable with each passing game, as the Gunners have now gone 7 games without a win in the League, but with still 4 more games to go before the window opens Arteta really needs his fortunes to take a turn for the better well before then.



Here is an excerpt from the report:

“In the short-term, at least, the Arsenal hierarchy are unequivocally backing the Spaniard despite their alarming slide down the table. Funds will be made available to Arteta to strengthen the team when the transfer window re-opens, with a creative midfielder a priority for the Gunners. But there are growing concerns that a number of discontented players within the playing group are posing further problems for the Spaniard that run deeper than the difficulties he is having to cope with on the pitch. The vast majority of the squad remain fully behind Arteta and believe some of the problems he has faced are inevitable for a team in transition. But sources claim the more disaffected members of the squad are causing factions within the dressing room. It poses another problem for Arteta to contend with as he enters the crucial festive period, that could shape the remainder of Arsenal’ season.”

If this news is really coming from someone inside the Arsenal camp, then this could be a very uncomfortable Christmas for Arteta. To be honest, even if our reserves beat Man City tomorrow in the League Cup, that will hardly increase confidence in our first team being able to reverse our League form against Chelsea at the weekend.

If we lose that, then we go to a straight fight off with Brighton to stave off the possibility of dropping down to 16th place in the table!

Worrying times indeed, especially if there are rumblings of discontent in the dressing room…