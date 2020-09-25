Kroenke won’t back Arteta, so maybe the fans should help out?

An open letter to all Arsenal fans – especially those that want the club to back Arteta
The football world is in big crisis, and maybe it’s time for Arsenal fans to take it seriously. Only Manchester Utd have higher revenue from a matchday than The Arsenal which means we are more dependent on matchday revenue than other top clubs. One season without fans mean that Arsenal lose at least £96m – compare that to Chelsea (£67m), Man City (£55m), Leicester (£15m) and Wolves (£12m).
What sort of club do you want? Do you want a club that spend beyond their limits, or do you want a well-run sustainable club that don’t risk the club’s future? Some fans want our billionaire owner Stan Kroenke to use his fortune to fund new signings but that will never happen.
When the battle of the Arsenal ownership began during the 2000s several Arsenal fans and groups showed – in discussions, blogs, banner in stadium, interviews, social media, AST annual membership surveys etc – that they were against the “sugardaddy” model. The former board and major shareholders like Danny Fiszman took notice. Arsenal fans decided that they wanted a club that are dependent of their own revenues (in other words – the fans money).
The reason The Arsenal are in a financial crisis now is because the club don’t get any money from the fans – the same fans that urge the club to back Arteta in the transfer market. If we (the fans) want the club to back Arteta we need to back the club. With a billionaire owner many will find that as strange and ridiculous despite that this is the business model the fans have chosen.
Yes, in a perfect world Stan Kroenke would suddenly turn into the sugardaddy we opposed during the 2000s but he won’t. What I do know is that he will probably not be around year 2050 when I’m 60+ (if everything goes as planned) and my life (and many others) would be emptier if The Arsenal doesn’t exist or can’t compete for trophies.
I care about The Arsenal and I want the club to remain a top club in 30 years, but without revenue The Arsenal will probably fall behind during the pandemic. Therefore, I urge every fan to ship in a sum that they can afford. Buying merchandise is one way but as I believe that Adidas get a part of that money it would be great if fans also sign up for one or two Red Memberships (if you already have one, sign up a family member).
Red Memberships Lite costs £29 – that’s 4 pints if you live in London.
Red Membership Full costs £36 and includes an official Membership Pack (the official handbook for season 2020/21, exclusive playing cards and Arsenal pin badge).
https://www.arsenal.com/membership/red
Normally UK and foreign fans spends a lot of money to watch The Arsenal and with millions of fans around the world the fans can make a difference – like we do every season. Don’t wait until the pandemic is over, because it might be too late by then.
Take care
@swedjournalist (Twitter)
Not a bad shout and I’m already a member but I’m not fully on the Kroenke won’t support Arsenal bandwagon. He’s not my cup of team but poor decision.making by the front office is a far greater threat to the club than Kroenke’s tight purse strings.
We currently have almost 750k/week tied up in players most of us have deemed surplus to requirements (Guendouzi, Torreira, Mustafi, Socratis, Kolasinac and Ozil). That’s alot of red memberships to sell 20,833 per week to be exact.
Well said Trudeau. I’m by no means
a card carrying member of the Stan
Kroenke fan club but Aresenals
financial mess atm stems more from
the catastrophic player recruitment
decisions of the Wenger/Gazidis
regime than ol Stingy Stan. To name
a few…
Socratis—£20M
Mustafi—£35M
L. Perez—£20M
. Xhaka—£35M (spent more than
Kante)
Ozil, Kola, Mustafi and Socratis
given lucrative, yey ridiculous wages
that have made them nearly
impossible to move on.
Bennacer, Malen, Gnarby and JRA
basically sold for peanuts and now
thriving at some of Europes best
clubs. (Worth collectively around
£150M).
Refusing to sell Sanchez to City for
£50-60M (agreeing to asinine Miki
exchange) and allowing the likes
of Ramsey, Wilshere and Welbeck
to walk out of the Emirates for free.
Another £100-125M left on the ol
table.
I would dance naked in the streets
if the Kroenkes came to Arsenals
rescue at the midnight hour and
sanctioned the moves for both
Partey and HA but considering the
business model that the American
billionaire is attempting to
perpetuate and the gross business
malfeasance that has plagued the
club over the past 5 years I wouldnt
blame him one bit for pinching all
those pennies hes sitting on.
The astonishing naivety and childlike innocence of this article is incredible The writer has advertised(approximately) his/her own age and tender years on this earth. I say to him or her that if he/she truly thinks we fans do not already spend substantial money on our club then he/she needs to learn how to add up.
SKY/ BT/ AMAZON SUBS COMES TO A TIDY SUM AND MOST FANS HAVE AT LEAST SKY.
Most fans even pre Covid, do not visit Emirates, many not for want of trying but simply cannot get nor afford tickets or S/Ts. Many fans across the Arsenal supporting world, already buy expensive merchandise and MOST fans need to put food on the table for their own families or, at the very least, have loved ones they need to spend time and money on.
It is totally unrealistic and unfair to ask ordinary, non- wealthy,often hard pressed fans to spend even more money than they already do while this poverty inducing pandemic rages, as yet unchecked.
Hence my accusation of naivety and a childlike innocence by this writer.. I do think he/she put their thoughts together in an understandable way and it was well argued. Unfortunately it was just profoundly wrong in its main thrust.
A far more realistic argument would have been to argue that any multi billionaire who freely chooses to own a world famous club has a moral duty to invest PROPERLY in his business ; a business that is loved and cherished by countless millions around our globe.
But the writer chose not to argue this way and has lost any claim to respect therefore. If an owner is not ultimately responsible for the welfare of his business then whyever own it in the first place!!!!
Red for life I wish arsenal support Mikel arterta because we need players like Thomas and Hussain’s and let arsenal free and loan out player like inketia, willock, while players like ozil, chambers, papa, gondouzy, kolasinac and torreira should be sold.