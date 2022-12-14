Kroos recommends Arsenal man for Germany FA job

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has backed Arsenal coach Per Mertesacker to become the new DFB director as a replacement for the outgoing Oliver Bierhoff.

Bierhoff is leaving his position after Germany failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup under Hansi Flick.

The Germans are one of the best footballing nations in the world but had a dismal Russia 2018 World Cup, which means they have been terrible in successive WCs.

Bierhoff resigned and a new man must be named as his replacement, with Mertesacker considered one of the favourites.

Speaking about the former Arsenal defender’s chances, Kroos said via Sport1:

“I could imagine one very well. And there I am with Marcel Reif, who suggested Per Mertesacker.

“I really think Per is the perfect man for the job. He is a great personality, also has an absolute authority and on the other hand he can also be a buddy guy.

“Per is mega professional and could also make sure that there is a certain closeness to the fans again. In my eyes, he would be the perfect man for the job.

“(He) has gained a lot of experience in the academy of Arsenal London over the years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mertesacker has been doing well as a coach at Arsenal and the defender is a superb leader as he has shown on and off the pitch.

It is great that he is now being considered for the role, but it is not a surprise by any means.

———————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids