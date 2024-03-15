Kudos to Arteta for getting Arsenal’s tactics right against Porto

Arteta got it right tactically against FC Porto

The match against Porto was massive for both Mikel Arteta and the whole of Arsenal football club, tides have changed and things are beginning to look brighter on the north side of London. We’ve reached the quarter finals of The Champions League for the first time in a very long time and we have begun to show that were not to be messed around with.

Some may say the game against Porto wasn’t as dominant as they expected but, if you know Porto and how they set up to play, you’d understand that the game was always going to be physical and revolve around tactics. Although we are used to seeing dominant win and thrashings in recent weeks, I personally never thought it was going to be like that against Porto. They have a good side, a manager who drills them well and plenty of experience. It might have seemed like we were lucky at some points but I think it was just really well managed.

Arteta made a few mistakes last time out and picked a side that in the Premier League were doing well and flying, but he didn’t take into consideration how physical and tactical Porto would play, but last night was different. Areta set up his squad well and played into our strengths over Porto’s and showed them just how smart he could be.

We have a lot of chances in the first and second half and we probably should have finished them and ended the game early, but Porto also had their chances and luckily enough, David Raya stepped up. I think you also have to give a lot of credit to Arteta for picking Raya this season and sticking strongly with him. Although I do think it was harsh on Ramsdale, it was clearly the right choice and when we sit back and look at the bigger picture, we probably wouldn’t have been able to go this far without him.

We face a tough lot of teams in the Quarter finals and we wont know who we face until tomorrow night but whoever it is, isn’t going to be easy. I think we’ve shown this season that were good enough to beat anyone we need to, and with the guidance of Arteta and togetherness that he has been able to instil in this team, we can take on any challenge that comes out way.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

