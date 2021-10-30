Kudos to Edu – Is Ramsdale proving to be the signing of the season?

Aaron Ramsdale produced arguably the save of the season on Saturday as he continued his reputation as signing of the year.

While Mikel Arteta tactically set up at 2-0 up for his team to sit back and invite Leicester to try and break them down, our keeper gave the Foxes zero room for any hope.

I will spend the next couple of days dedicating articles to the 23-year-old.

I will tap into the memory bank, but feel free to share your thoughts in the comments, I can’t think of a player who so quickly proved a section of our fan base wrong?

There were Gooners concerned by the price tag for a goalie relegated in consecutive campaigns.

Others felt that at a time when other areas of the squad need improving, why were we forking out so much when we had Leno?

In reality the German had been making individual mistakes since he recovered from injury.

Leno’s ego never seemed to cope with some supporters wanting Martinez to remain our number one after he starred for us on route to winning the FA Cup.

Our manager wanted those two to compete with each other to raise overall standards.

The Spaniard seemed he was getting that competition in the summer.

Many sources questioned why we sold Martinez to Villa while spending more on someone with two relegations on his CV.

That debate seemed to end last Friday after the Argentine’s mind games failed to Stop his ex-captain scoring from the spot (kind of).

If anyone in the summer said after just 10 League games Ramsdale would be more popular then Martinez, few would have believed you.

……..

Credit to our scouting network though. In an era where a goalie has to do so much more than just be good with his hands, clearly, they had been monitoring his development for years and realise he’s not even close to an age where he would be in his peak.

Indeed, in his position some don’t reach their best form till their late twenties, early thirties.

Equally how many Gunners started their Arsenal career with this kind of form?

It’s not just his save from Madisson’s free kick, it’s his ability with the ball at his feet, the confidence he gives the back 4, his interaction with the fans, the way he speaks, his leadership.

Like the rest of the team, he’s so young that it’s natural that there will be periods of inconsistency.

At the moment though Ramsdale has been the highlight of our season.

Can you remember a signing who started this well for us? Especially one who proved so many doubters wrong?

Let me know in the comments

Dan