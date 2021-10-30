Kudos to Edu – Is Ramsdale proving to be the signing of the season?

Aaron Ramsdale produced arguably the save of the season on Saturday as he continued his reputation as signing of the year.
While Mikel Arteta tactically set up at 2-0 up for his team to sit back and invite Leicester to try and break them down, our keeper gave the Foxes zero room for any hope.
I will spend the next couple of days dedicating articles to the 23-year-old.
I will tap into the memory bank, but feel free to share your thoughts in the comments, I can’t think of a player who so quickly proved a section of our fan base wrong?
There were Gooners concerned by the price tag for a goalie relegated in consecutive campaigns.
Others felt that at a time when other areas of the squad need improving, why were we forking out so much when we had Leno?
In reality the German had been making individual mistakes since he recovered from injury.
Leno’s ego never seemed to cope with some supporters wanting Martinez to remain our number one after he starred for us on route to winning the FA Cup.
Our manager wanted those two to compete with each other to raise overall standards.
The Spaniard seemed he was getting that competition in the summer.
Many sources questioned why we sold Martinez to Villa while spending more on someone with two relegations on his CV.
That debate seemed to end last Friday after the Argentine’s mind games failed to Stop his ex-captain scoring from the spot (kind of).
If anyone in the summer said after just 10 League games Ramsdale would be more popular then Martinez, few would have believed you.
……..
Credit to our scouting network though. In an era where a goalie has to do so much more than just be good with his hands, clearly, they had been monitoring his development for years and realise he’s not even close to an age where he would be in his peak.
Indeed, in his position some don’t reach their best form till their late twenties, early thirties.
Equally how many Gunners started their Arsenal career with this kind of form?
It’s not just his save from Madisson’s free kick, it’s his ability with the ball at his feet, the confidence he gives the back 4, his interaction with the fans, the way he speaks, his leadership.
Like the rest of the team, he’s so young that it’s natural that there will be periods of inconsistency.
At the moment though Ramsdale has been the highlight of our season.
Can you remember a signing who started this well for us? Especially one who proved so many doubters wrong?
Let me know in the comments
Dan
Is Arteta who pushed to have Ramsdale signed not Edu. As usual Edu wanted to sign the Barcelona Brazilian GK called Neto who is another Kia Joorabchan player but Arteta insisted on having Ramsdale.
Check your facts. Edu is all for Kia players, that’s why he holidays with Kia and Raul Sanhelli. He’s always looking to sign Kia players.
Do you have any evidence to back that up or do you have any inside source that we don’t know.
It’s been reported.
That’s right.
White, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu
These 3 are push through by Arteta while Edu just wunna sign some others.
Please can you share a link to the report, I’ll like to read it too.
It’s the Athletic mate, I don’t think you can read that for free.
They reported that when they made a piece dedicated to Arsenal’s transfers this summer.
You should sweach their archives, if they do, or search the net
Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Tavares, Sambi. Edu had a blinder with incomings this window (I like Odegaard a lot but can see the verdict is still out him).
My biggest worry when we were in for Ramsdale was that he would be turned off by the negative reaction from some quarters. Clearly he’s made of sterner stuff. I think Pickford’s days as England’s number one are numbered.
As former Arsenal players, Edu/ Arteta surely love the club and will do their best to work with the available resources. Shame on the shortsighted fans who doubted their dedications
Well said GAI
I’ve always believed in Arteta’s integrity but wasn’t sure about Edu, until I read that it was Sanhelli who gave lucrative contracts to Mari and Cedric.
I thought Edu was the one who recruited them. Nonetheless, they’re decent squad rotation players and never slacked off in the games either
He recruited them GAI but as loanees if I remember correctly
Raul gave them long and improved contracts
👍
ramsdale is no doubt signing of the season if not decade. his organizational ability, the confidence he gives his team mates. his shouts and leadership qualities is missing in arsenal team for years. his swag is really over pouring. keep it up dear.
another mentioning is ESR. arteta please, manage that boy well. let him not be over used. I can see another Paul Gascoigne in the making. thumbs up boys. kudos arteta.
Yes, Henson. I saw glimpse of Paul Gascoigne in Emile Smith.
Not a I told you so kinda guy but I have seen over the years players at clubs get stick… at our club I seen people like Gervinho and it knocked his ability to perform.
I’m glad of Ramsdales performances. I hope it lasts because of purple patches and all that.
We will still need to support when his performances will naturally drop.
Be good, fans
Great thoughts Tomorrow, we have fans who keep blasting players THEY think are dross etc etc.
One such player today, was Kolasinac… Still giving 100%, liked by his team mates, but shunned by some fans.
Ramsdale will make mistakes (he’s human after all) and he will then be hounded, as Leno has been.
We are still a 30 min performance teamwith a clever manager. Let’s not Overhype the players and the team as a whole
Ramsdale today 🔟 out of 🔟
Fans thought we needed this and that player, not White and Ramsdale.
Why did Arteta want these 2 players specifically and ”over pay ” ?
Its pretty simple, MA wants the majority of play to come from the back and this is the basis of his style.
Leno is like a headless chicken with the ball at his feet and as for the CB’s we had last season, only Luiz was suited and able to play with the ball, under pressure – White does this.
I said at when we was initially linked with both players before the Euros had kicked off that these would be good signings and dont get drwn into the fact Ramsdale had been relegated 2 years on the trot.
Overall, we’re now 6th? with UTD beating the Spuds and we could drop to 7th if Everton win on MNF. It’s a great turn of fortunes for a team that was bottom after 3 games.
I do like the 4-4-2 we shaped up with, without the ball today, the team looked well coached and it has been steadily improving from game to game, which MA deserves credit for.
Great win today, next up Watford and ten a trip to Anfield, thats our next test
Edu is an agent for Kia and Raul. They’ve pocketed millions from recruitment that’s why Raul was sacked
Credit to arteta for bringing this sets of players,kudos to edu for supporting the process….players that wants to learn and play good football….
Santi carzola
Good shout
I’m eating humble pie now
But the last 8 games have got me thinking maybe arteta is getting things right and hopefully he does I’m not a arteta fan but I’m a arsenal fan forever so good luck mikel…..
Good man; man of integrity
MA is really a clever Coach who has learnt a lot from Pep. I hope the management will allow him to continue the good work as there will be some bad results in the future. Once their is consistency, we should be able to qualify for Europe next season! Kudos to the manager & players for making us happy
Gooners almost ALL of us, should be now eating humble pie, about RAMSDALE IN PARTICULAR ,as MA was almost alone in wanting him.
So many Gooners did not want a keeper who has twice been relegated , despite still being only 23 and in the England Euro squad last summer- some indeed are eating humble pie and admirably so too – but others are so slow to see the marked improvement since all our summer signings have been playing together and how massively improved our team NOW is.
Why some can see the signs and others cannot or perhaps will not, is the subject of an article I have asked Ad PAT to use.
My previous sent article on the ethnic lists of “black players” that were on JA , refuting the need for such lists as pointless and harmful, was refused by PAT.
So I have just asked him to use my article on examining fan negativity and await his reply before sending it in. As ever with me it will be an in depth examination, IF ALLOWED to be printed!
Ramsdale is a fine young keeper, that is not the question. The question is why we had to get to here, when we already had a keeper better than Leno. Still we are now eventually here a year later, we just need to see now if he is the real deal over the next few seasons. He has a chance but he is still raw and young.
Lenos save from lukaka was save of the season