Kurzawa and Boateng may be cheap but Arsenal still need them

I was interested this week to see some comments from my fellow Gooners asking why are we thinking of buying a left back? While I realise the priority should a centre back don’t let it blind your judgement on the rest of the squad.

Yes, we need an upgrade on a David Luiz, Mustafi, etc, but to suggest we don’t need fixing in other areas is arrogant or naïve.

Unless our owners decide to show ambition this month, Arteta has the difficult job of trying to implement his ethos while having to search for bargains.

Just because you’re a loan deal or your contract is about to expire doesn’t mean you can’t be a good signing, the worry is our recruitment team base their criteria on value, not on how talented is the individual.

To fix our defence the Kroenke’s can’t be shopping at Poundland, they have to accept the asking price now for a good payer is 40-100 million. That won’t happen in the next week, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to fix as many areas as possible even if it’s just putting a plaster over a wound.

I have read all week about what Layvin Kurzawa can’t do but who would he be competing with? Our manager stressed on Saturday he recognises our two full backs as midfielders playing out of position.

That leaves Bellerin as are only natural right back and there are doubts he will ever get back to his old level.

Tierney is in danger of this campaign being a write off, meaning the only competition is Kolasinac.

Remember we have a coach taught by Pep Guardiola, wing backs running up and down is a crucial element.

So, when some ask why are we buying a left back, why can’t the answer be that after 6 weeks of watching training, the new boss doesn’t rate all the defenders that he’s given?

We won one of our new managers first three games and were talking about a new Arsenal and how some many players had improved. Their work rate going up a notch is a reflection on the new regime’s principles.

In reality Kolasinac is someone who the last two men in charge were changing formations to fit him in when he played based on not trusting him defensively. Remember his final ball in the Europa League Final? So yes, we need a new left back.

I then have seen some laugh at the idea of swapping Lacazette with Lemar.

In June, Laca and Auba will be able to tell the club to sell them now for a limited fee or lose us for nothing in 12 months. We hold zero cards in that situation. You know, identical to the Sanchez, Ozil and Ramsey sagas. What we were promised would never be allowed to happen again…

So, the moment it’s indicated that Laca has zero desire to extend his deal, then swap deals are our best outcome.

Let’s get this right, if we are serious about getting back to our level, everyone is under threat. There are very few good enough for this club.

A new boss comes in and we win 2 of 6 games and suddenly some fans are putting their noses up to the likes of Boateng. He would be better than what we currently have.

We need to accept some of our players are not good enough.

In fact, we need as much help as possible.

Dan Smith