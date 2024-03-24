Kyle Walker advises Arsenal the way to win the title – don’t get any injuries….

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has spoken out about the title chase. Of course, he is optimistic about Manchester City’s chances — he would love to win a record-breaking four EPL titles in a row. In his analysis of this title race, he indicated that one major impediment to the title charge could be injuries, which got me wondering: “Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Thomas Partey are all rumored to be injured; should Gooners be worried?”

Well, this is what the Man City star told Cityxtra: “We know the Premier League; we’ve been here many years, and we’ve seen a lot of twists and turns, ups and downs.

“So there’s a lot of football to be played, as you say; there’s 10 big, important games to play, and hopefully for Manchester City, we go and do that big four-in-a-row, which no-ones ever done.”

“In the midst of all that, we’ve got the FA Cup, we’ve got the Champions League, there’s going to be injuries, there’s going to be setbacks, and you just have to manage each game as it comes — I’m a big believer in that.

“Don’t look too far into the future; you do a game at a time because I feel that’s the only thing you can affect.”

Gooners know first-hand how exhausting injuries can be in the title race. Last season’s injury to William Saliba saw the team struggle to sustain the title charge, eventually losing it by 5 points. The hope is that our many purported injury cases this winter break, such as those involving Gabriel and Saka, are just players taking steps to avoid injury and be available when the team most needs them.

Don’t you think that injury-free Arsenal will sustain the title race right until the final day?

Daniel O

