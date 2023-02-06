Kyle Walker insists there is time for Manchester City to catch Arsenal

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is convinced we cannot crown Arsenal the Premier League champions yet, even though his club continue to struggle.

After Everton defeated the Gunners, fans expected City to beat Tottenham and close the gap between both clubs.

However, the Lilywhites earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against the champions and now Arsenal’s lead at the top remains intact.

City has uncharacteristically been poor in this campaign, which means Arsenal could win the league if they continue to earn victories.

But Walker believes it’s too early to rule them out and there are more points to play for.

The England defender told Sky Sports:

‘Of course it is [a missed opportunity].

‘They dropped points and we needed to pick up points to close the gap, but there is still a lot of football to be played.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our loss to Everton was a reality check and we were lucky that City also dropped points, but we cannot afford not to win matches like the game against the Toffees.

Our boys must maintain their high standards in every game and ensure they emerge victorious every time they step on the pitch.

We must never forget that City has won several league titles in the past and know what it feels like to succeed, so we must watch our backs while performing.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The boss discusses where Arsenal went wrong and praises Everton, Sean Dyche and the fans

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids