Kyle Walker is hoping for more twists and turns in title race with Arsenal

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is hopeful there will be more twists and turns in the Premier League title race after Arsenal regained the top spot.

Arsenal won at Aston Villa, while Manchester City dropped two points at Nottingham Forest to help Mikel Arteta’s men return to the top with a game in hand.

After City beat the Gunners in midweek, it seemed the champions were back and we could now forget about Arsenal’s title race.

However, the Gunners are now back, but the season is not over yet and Walker hopes for more changes at the top.

He said via The Daily Mail:

The hard work we did on Wednesday, it hasn’t gone to waste, but this is a blow because you put that good shift in on Wednesday and play a game that we’re not used to with the low percent of possession.

‘So to come here and drop two points is not ideal but hopefully there’s a few twists and turns in our direction and now and we can go and be up there or there abouts to go and win this Premier League.’

Our position at the top suits us, but we can only maintain it by winning more matches and doing better than City.

The Citizens are more experienced and will undoubtedly deliver when called upon, so our job is to ensure we keep winning and we would never have to worry about them.

