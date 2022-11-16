Kyle Walker jokes with Saka over Arsenal constantly winning

England and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has joked with Bukayo Saka about Arsenal’s fine form in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has forgotten how to lose and now have five points more than City on the league table.

Pep Guardiola’s side has found Liverpool the only club to challenge them for the league title in recent seasons.

However, it seems the Gunners will become their challengers this term, and the Londoners seem serious.

They have won seven of their last eight Premier League games, losing none. This is a run of form which could win you a title and Walker cannot wait to see them lose again.

As the Three Lions players reported for national duty, Saka approached Walker to greet him, the City man asked, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘Are you guys [Arsenal] going to stop winning?’

Saka replied: ‘Don’t worry about that now! You feeling good?’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Walker might be joking, but every club wishes we can start dropping points soon so they can catch us at the top of the league table.

Having gone five points clear, the pressure is on us to deliver every week.

This World Cup break is a welcomed distraction and most of our players can rest and recharge their batteries.

