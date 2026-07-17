Kyle Walker reveals why Arsenal target is so lethal

Kyle Walker played with Julian Alvarez at Manchester City, where the Argentinian flourished and won all the club trophies before leaving to join Atletico Madrid some years later.

Alvarez is now being followed by Arsenal, who want to bring him back to the Premier League, and he could be a superb signing for them, considering his talent and pedigree.

The Gunners see him as one of the top players in the world and have continued to monitor him as closely as possible, although they face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

He would prefer to move to the Catalan side, but Atletico does not want to sell him to them, and the Spanish side could prefer to complete a deal with Arsenal instead.

This means Arsenal could have an advantage in the race, and they want to make the most of it, but what makes Alvarez such a dangerous attacker to play with?

Kyle Walker explains Julian Alvarez’s biggest threat

Walker has revealed why the Argentinian is so lethal and said via Talk Sport:

“He’s unbelievable, I think his biggest threat is that he has other people to take the limelight off of him, so they don’t worry about him and all of a sudden he pounces into action.

“I think we had it at City with Erling [Haaland] as the striker and Julian getting games if and when he could.”

Walker believes Alvarez’s ability to operate away from the spotlight makes him a particularly dangerous player. His intelligence and timing allow him to influence matches even when opponents are focused on other attacking threats.

The forward’s time at Manchester City showed his quality, as he contributed alongside some of the world’s best players and proved he could perform at the highest level.

Arsenal continue to monitor Alvarez situation

Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez highlights their desire to strengthen their attacking options with a player who already has experience in English football.

The potential move depends on negotiations between the clubs involved, but Arsenal could see an opportunity if Atletico Madrid are open to discussions.

Alvarez’s reputation, ability and previous success in the Premier League make him an attractive target, and Walker’s comments underline the qualities that make him such a difficult opponent.

As the transfer situation develops, Arsenal will continue to follow Alvarez closely while assessing whether they can secure his return to England.

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