Kyle Walker tips Arsenal man to now play a key role for England

Kyle Walker expects Bukayo Saka to play a major role for England during the remainder of the World Cup after the Arsenal winger returned to the starting lineup against Panama. Saka had been managing an injury issue following the closing stages of last season, where he continued to play through pain for Arsenal despite fitness concerns.

Because of that situation, England carefully monitored his workload during the opening phase of the tournament. He did not start either of the Three Lions’ first two matches as the coaching staff looked to avoid aggravating the problem before he was fully fit.

Saka Impresses On Return

Saka made his first start of the tournament against Panama and delivered an impressive performance, giving England a significant boost ahead of the knockout stages. His return is regarded as a major positive for the national team given his importance to their attacking play over recent seasons.

The Arsenal winger remains England’s first-choice option on the right flank, with his club teammate Noni Madueke having filled the role during his absence from the starting side. Saka is now widely expected to retain his place for England’s Round of 32 fixture as the tournament enters a decisive stage.

Walker shared his thoughts on the winger’s importance as quoted by The Sun.

“I feel Bukayo Saka is going to come into it now.

“Against Panama those were his first proper minutes from the start, getting up to the rhythm of the game.

“He is an incredible player and in the last few seasons has been nothing short of brilliant despite his injuries.

“Saka is one of the more senior members of the team and he has to take games by the scruff of the neck like Jude and Harry do.”

England Expecting More From Saka

Walker’s comments underline the confidence within the England squad regarding Saka’s ability to influence major matches during the latter stages of the World Cup. The winger’s experience and consistency have made him one of the team’s most reliable attacking players.

England will hope Saka can now remain fully fit as they continue their pursuit of success in the tournament.

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