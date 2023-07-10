Kylian Mbappe hands Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign Real Madrid player

The ongoing transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe could potentially lead to Arsenal securing the services of one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world.

Mbappe’s future has been the subject of speculation as he has informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not be extending his contract beyond the upcoming season. As a result, the Frenchman has effectively challenged the club, stating that he will either leave during this transfer window or depart as a free agent.

Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Mbappe and could take advantage of the situation, but they would need to offload players to make the transfer financially feasible. Several players from Real are drawing interest from top clubs across Europe, and amidst this backdrop, Arsenal has reportedly shown interest in Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, a former AS Monaco player, is highly regarded as a midfielder, and Real Madrid would consider selling him for the right price. Football London suggests that they are now open to offers from Arsenal and other suitors for his services.

Real Madrid views Tchouameni as one of the most valuable players in the world and is likely to demand a significant fee for his transfer, ranging between £68 million and £85 million.

Should Arsenal decide to pursue the acquisition of Tchouameni, they would need to meet Real Madrid’s valuation to secure his signature. The potential departure of Mbappe could trigger a chain of transfers and provide an opportunity for Arsenal to add a highly-rated midfielder to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tchouameni remains one of the finest midfielders in Europe and would significantly improve our options at the Emirates.

However, after signing Declan Rice, it is unlikely that we would splash that much money to bring in another midfielder in this transfer window.

