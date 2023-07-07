Kylian Mbappe will choose Arsenal over their rival if he decides to move to England

Recent reports have suggested that Kylian Mbappe could potentially join Arsenal after expressing his reluctance to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

While Mbappe has a desire to play for Real Madrid, there is a growing belief that a move to the Spanish club may not materialise during this summer transfer window.

PSG has made it clear that Mbappe must either leave the club now or commit to a new contract. This situation has created an opportunity for other clubs to pursue the talented striker.

Arsenal, having already made some impressive signings in the current transfer window, would find the addition of Mbappe to their squad highly enticing and intriguing.

In the unpredictable realm of the transfer market, it is difficult to predict specific outcomes. However, a report from The Express suggests that Mbappe may have a preference if he were to move to the Premier League. The report indicates that Mbappe would favour a move to Arsenal over Liverpool, who have also shown interest in his signature in recent months.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Mbappe could be too tricky for us to pull off because the Frenchman is one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

He would not want to get a lower salary and Madrid is probably the only club that can meet his contract demands.

