Kyra Cooney-Cross is feeling “a lot more comfortable” and ready for Arsenal’s Womens new season

Kyra Cooney Cross has revealed that she now understands the expectations placed on her at Arsenal Women.

The Australian midfielder crowned Arsenal women’s 2023 summer transfer business; she joined Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse (who’s left), Laia Codina, and Amanda Ilestedt as the firepower to help the Gunner women move on from an injury-ridden 2022–23 campaign.

Jonas Eidevall, the Arsenal boss, did not immediately throw Kyra into the deep end. Yes, she made a 4 minute cameo appearance in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool on WSL match day 1 for her debut; however, after that brief cameo, she sat on the bench in the next 4 games before getting a full debut when Arsenal beat Leicester 6-2 on WSL match day 6.

Ever since that Leicester game, she’s kept on building her consistency in red and white. As she enters her second season as a Gunner, she expresses how optimistic she is about this new campaign.

She says that last season, she had to adjust to the many things that come with moving to a new club, but now she fully understands what the Arsenal technical bench expects of her; she has gotten used to her teammates and now goes to every game full of confidence.

“Coming in last season, it was difficult, coming into a new team, new club. I understand know what Jonas wants from me. Obviously, playing with the girls more, I’m a lot more comfortable. It’s easy coming on the pitch being comfortable with what I need to do,“ said Kyra.

With Lia Walti just back from a major injury and Victoria Pelova expected to be out for an extended period of time, Kyra has a big role to play for Arsenal as they aim to start the new season on a high.

She’s played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s UEFA women’s Champions League round 1 qualifiers, playing every moment of the 6-0 win over Rangers and the 1-0 win over Rosenborg. Eidevall certainly trusts her, and hopefully she continues to repay the faith he has in her.

