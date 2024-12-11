Kyra Cooney Cross proves again she is the natural successor to Lia Walti for the Arsenal Women

Kyra Cooney-Cross of Arsenal looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The news that Lia Walti wouldn’t be available for the Arsenal versus Aston Villa WSL match alarmed most of us Gooners. The Swiss midfielder has been quite instrumental in the Arsenal women’s resurgence.

Despite her lack of recognition, she has consistently delivered exceptional performances that we have highlighted. Alongside Kim Little and Frida Maanum, she’s seen Arsenal have one of the most balanced engine rooms, which has laid the foundation for the big wins we’ve seen them pull off.

Walti experienced some discomfort during the international break, leading to the discovery she had an abscess. Her condition led to hospitalisation.

Renee Slegers revealed on Friday that the 31 year-old midfielder was still unavailable. She revealed the midfielder was still in Switzerland, where she was recovering.

With Walti missing, it was up to Kyra Cooney-Cross to step up, and she did that. Kyra excelled in her performance against Villa. In the 17th minute, with a deft flick from a Kyra Cooney-Cross free-kick, Russo scored, to give the Gunners the lead and set them up for that 4-0 win.

The Arsenal midfield didn’t miss Walti or even Kim Little, and Kyra was key to maintaining the Gunners’ dominance at the heart of the midfield.

Kyra Cooney-Cross vs Aston Villa @kyracooneyx pic.twitter.com/k23klQf53g — Laura Veen Comps Specialist (@veencomps) December 8, 2024

She spoke about the opportunity to start Sunday afternoon and make an impact. She said

“Yeah, it felt good. It was good to get some minutes in the international break, and obviously, bringing that to Arsenal. It made it a lot easier and it felt really good out there, and I really enjoyed it.”

Kyra is one player many feel will reach legendary status at the Emirates Stadium. She’s among Gooners, packaged as the ideal Arsenal women’s #6, in for years to come. She just needs to keep putting in the work and taking her chances when they come. What do you think?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….