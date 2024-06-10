Kyra Cooney-Cross’ stats show she has earned her place in the Arsenal Women first team

Kyra Cooney-Cross — what a player! Undoubtedly, most Gooners had no idea what to expect from Kyra Cooney-Cross when they learned that Arsenal had paid around £272k to acquire her from Swedish team Hammarby IF. But, looking back on her first full season as a Gunner, she made 14 appearances in Arsenal’s 22 WSL games, five of which were starts, which is excellent for a young player who is still adjusting to the Women’s Super League and English football.

Well, her stats are outstanding. Kyra attempted 375 passes and completed 335 of them (89.3% of her passes), according to fbref.com. Aside from her ability to spray passes, she appears to have taken over the role of “Team Dribbler” in the recently finished WSL season, with a dribble success percentage of 75% (2.5 successful dribbles per 90). Despite her limited playing time, she was Arsenal’s best dribbler, with Lacasse and Foord trailing her at 1.8 apiece.

These two statistics show that she has exceptional ball control and terrific distribution; if she is patient, she will be a starter soon and has the potential to be as good as they come. She impressed in her debut season and appears to be on track to become the sole No. 6, as many predict she will be very soon.

Arsenal’s women’s midfield’s future is in safe hands: Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross will take over from Lia Walti and Kim Little.

Pelova is sure to evolve into a No. 8 as Granit Xhaka did for the men, while Kyra matures into a sole No. 6. Arsenal Women will certainly have a formidable midfielder partnership for many years to come..

Susan P

