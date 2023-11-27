Kyra Cooney Cross stars again as Arsenal Women continue winning streak in WSL

Arsenal women won their sixth league game in a row on Sunday, defeating West Ham 3-0. Frida Maanum, who is on a roll, just took two minutes to find the back of the net. Her goal came from a cleared corner kick that was recycled wide by Kyra Cooney-Cross, who found her, before her cross took a deflection (which confused West Ham goalie Walsh) as it floated into the far corner.

The Gunners kept the pressure on, and in the 18th minute, Kyra Cooney-Cross fed Mead the ball, which she curled into the top corner with her left foot.

Arsenal kept up their strong play and made it three before halftime. Russo took the long route around the area, pulling out the ball for Lionesses teammate Mead to score a brace.

Arsenal were unable to add to their goal tally in the second half, and West Ham were unable to get a consolation goal. Mead may have got the most attention because of her brace, but Kyra Cooney-Cross was the player who most impressed me. Aside from her two assists, she had an 89% passing accuracy (completing 62 of 70 passes), five chances, one successful dribble, three correct long balls, two clearances, an interception, and nine recoveries, and she won three of five ground duels.

Cooney-Cross is slowly solidifying her status in the Arsenal women’s team despite just making her third WSL start on Sunday. I hope she continues to progress, game after game.

Another great signing from Eidevall!

Michelle Maxwell

