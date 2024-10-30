Kyra Cooney-Cross tipped to become world class after Germany Women shocked by Matilda’s

Most of us agreed that the Arsenal women’s 2-0 victory over West Ham women before the international break was largely due to the game-winning substitutions. Although Rosa Kafaji received all the praise for her outstanding performance as a super sub, Kyra Cooney-Cross also made an impressive impact off the bench, adding pace to the Arsenal women’s game.

Kyra received rightful praise after the West Ham game. Hopefully, the next manager of Arsenal will note how lively the Matilda’s star makes the team.

Interestingly, even if we didn’t need a reminder of how great the midfielder could be, her Australian coach, Tom Sermanni, has waxed lyrical about how dependable she could be for any team given her quality, how she can still get better, and why she’s destined for greatness.

The interim Matildas coach admitted: “She’s got all the qualities of a midfield player that you want at this level: she’s comfortable in possession, she can dribble, she can pass with both feet, she can have long passes, short passes, she’s comfortable on the ball. It’s just a question of her continuing to develop and continuing to mature. She is on her way to being a world-class player.”

Sermani was speaking following the Australian Matildas’ 2-1 friendly victory over Germany. Kyra found the back of the net with a spectacular strike in a game she played every minute of. Caitlin Foord also played the full 90 minutes, leading the attack, while Steph Catley started but was subbed off in the 77th minute.

Michelle M

