Kyra Cooney-Cross wins Player of the Match on Arsenal Women WSL debut (plus video)

The other day we had a piece saying that summer-signing Kyra Cooney-Cross is the real deal, and looking at the reactions to the Aussie’s performance in the 3-0 Brighton win, we were left in a sense of deja vu. It is like she made it her mission to shine and prove it right.

Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord, and Frida Maanum may have gotten the goals, but Cooney-Cross’ dominance in midfield overshadowed their contributions, picking up the Player of the Match award.

Versus Brighton, the Matildas midfield engine had 43 of 49 passes completed; she completed 4 of 5 successful dribbles, created 1 chance, won 2 tackles, made 9 recoveries, won 8 duels, won 2 fouls, and impressively (though on defensive duty) didn’t commit a foul.

I read somewhere someone calling Cooney-Cross the complete midfielder. She is truly amazing. You ought to watch her turn the ball over and start the counter. I hope she continues getting better, game after game. “I’m happy to be playing” she told SkySports after the game, “the start was a bit hard, but look at the team I’m playing in. I’ve got some amazing players to train with every day, like Lia and Kim. Beth, Viv, Steph, and Caitlin—it can’t get much better than that,”

Have a look at the video below to see her brilliant WSL debut performance,….

Kyra Cooney-Cross vs Brighton pic.twitter.com/syk3WSAkxW — Laura Veen Comps Specialist (@veencomps) November 19, 2023

Michelle Maxwell

