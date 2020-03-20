La Liga chief predicts when European leagues including the Premier League will return

Javier Tebas from La Liga reveals when he thinks leagues will resume

La Liga supremo, Javier Tebas has given his opinion in predicting when the Premier League and other leagues across Europe will return.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has caused chaos in the world of football with virtually all major European leagues being put on hold for the time being.

The virus is infecting and killing people very fast since it broke into Europe and the league managers of the various top-flight competitions have had no choice but to postpone their league.

The Premier League was initially scheduled to resume at the beginning of April, but that date has been pushed back to ending of next month.

However, Tebas predicts that it will take even more time for normal service to resume across the European leagues.

He predicts that things should get underway as normal around mid-May, but he admits that the date would also depend on how the virus is contained.

He said as quoted by the Express: “The resumption and/or conclusion of the current season should be completed in a coherent manner.

“In mid-May we should be able to be back on with all European competitions. All of them. Of course, it depends on how the pandemic evolves.

“It could even be before then, but this is the date that we are working on as a latest in order to start up again.

“We don’t want to change any seasons; we haven’t thought about doing that. In this situation, the scenarios we are considering are all short term.

“If we can’t sort out the short-term then, unfortunately, we aren’t going to have time to sort out anything more.”