La Liga club believes Arsenal target wants to leave them

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Mikel Merino, as he appears reluctant to extend his contract at Real Sociedad.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in the current Spain squad, which reached the final of Euro 2024.

Arsenal, along with several other clubs, has been following him and believes he will fit their style at the Emirates.

Merino is also on the radar of several top clubs, while Sociedad wants him to remain with them. However, their chances of keeping him are slim as he seems to be seeking a new challenge.

El Diario Vasco reports that Merino’s contract at Sociedad expires next summer, and although they have offered him an extension, he has not signed it. This reluctance to renew his contract signals that he is open to leaving.

The report claims that Sociedad now believes Merino wants to leave their team and will do their best to convince him to stay. However, it seems like a losing battle, and this development will encourage Arsenal in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, and the midfielder will be a solid addition to our squad.

We have the money to offer him a better deal, and he should come cheaper now that his deal has just a season left.

