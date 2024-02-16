La Liga club feels Arsenal target will leave them in the summer

Athletic Bilbao secured a new contract for Nico Williams at the end of the previous year, extending his deal until 2027. While this agreement may provide a sense of security for Bilbao regarding the player’s future, there is growing concern about Arsenal’s interest in the young attacker.

Nico Williams has garnered attention as one of the standout attackers in Europe, leading to interest from several clubs, including Arsenal. The Gunners, impressed by his performances, may consider making a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite the recent contract extension, a report on Sport Witness suggests that Bilbao is apprehensive about Williams’ potential departure this summer. Arsenal’s interest could prompt a transfer move for the talented young player, and the Spanish club is bracing for the possibility of his departure.

Williams plays on the wing, and before we convince him to join us, we may have to sell one of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, which is very unlikely.

He knows with both men still at the Emirates, he will struggle to get game time should he complete a transfer to Arsenal.

