La Liga club hijacks Arsenal man’s move to Charlton

Karl Hein is set to leave Arsenal on loan this summer, moving away from England despite strong interest from Charlton Athletic.

The League One side appeared to have won the race for his signature after Arsenal made him available for transfer.

However, as Charlton planned to finalise the deal, Spanish club Real Valladolid showed interest and convinced Hein to join them instead.

According to Football Insider, Real Valladolid hijacked the move for the Estonian, and he is now on his way to join them.

Arsenal wants Hein to get regular game time, and the Gunners are happy to send him to Spain if he enjoys playing there.

Hein is a highly-rated product of the Arsenal system. A successful loan spell could prove his quality and potentially earn him a more prominent role at the Emirates upon his return.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hein is one of our finest academy products. He is behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale, so the only way for him to get game time this term is to leave.

Hopefully, he will win the number one shirt when he completes his transfer and plays regularly in Spain because that will make him better when he returns.

