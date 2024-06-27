La Liga club is making progress in talks to sign Arsenal flop

Albert Sambi Lokonga is nearing an Arsenal exit as the Gunners prepare for his departure.

He was on loan at Luton Town last season but did not do enough to secure a permanent stay following their relegation from the Premier League.

This means Arsenal has to find a new home for him again this summer, and the Gunners have informed him that he can leave.

As Arsenal searches for new talents to add to their squad, Lokonga is working on his exit from the Emirates.

Recent reports suggest that Sevilla is interested in him and wants to bolster their midfield with his addition.

This development is good news for both the midfielder and Arsenal, as the transfer talks remain active.

A report in Diario de Sevilla claims the Spanish club is progressing in talks to sign the Belgian.

Arsenal is keen on the move, and Lokonga is eager for it to succeed, so everyone is on the same page, and the transfer is making good progress.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lokonga is no longer in our plans, so it is great that a team wants to sign him. Sevilla is one of Spain’s top clubs, so he would have a good time on their books.

