La Liga club is planning a low offer to sign Arsenal midfielder

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s loan move to Sevilla has given him a vital opportunity to revive his career away from Arsenal, where playing time has been scarce. The Spanish side took a calculated gamble by signing the Belgian midfielder temporarily, with an option to make the deal permanent if certain conditions are met by the end of the season. For Lokonga, this loan spell represents a crucial phase to prove his worth and potentially secure a long-term stay at a major European club.

Since he arrived at Sevilla, Lokonga has delivered some promising performances that have caught the attention of the club’s management. His displays have suggested that he has the potential to contribute effectively in La Liga, and Sevilla is now contemplating turning the loan into a permanent transfer. However, they intend to negotiate a fee lower than what was initially agreed with Arsenal in the summer.

The reported plan, according to Vamos mi Sevilla, is to leverage Lokonga’s contract situation to push for a reduced transfer fee. His current contract with Arsenal runs until the end of the 2024-2025 season, and Sevilla is aware that the Gunners may prefer to sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window rather than risk losing him for a nominal fee or even for free later on. By offering a lower price, Sevilla hopes to capitalise on Arsenal’s potential eagerness to offload the player and free up squad space, especially considering Lokonga’s limited prospects at the Emirates.

For Arsenal, this situation presents a dilemma. While they might have hoped for a higher transfer fee based on the initial agreement, the opportunity to move Lokonga on and recoup some funds could still be a sensible decision. Retaining a player who is not in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans and entering the final year of his contract might not be beneficial for either party. Therefore, lowering the asking price could facilitate the transfer and allow Lokonga to continue his development at a club where he seems to have found a better fit.

For Lokonga, sealing a permanent move to Sevilla would represent a fresh start and a chance to re-establish himself in top-tier football. With Sevilla’s willingness to negotiate and his performances giving the club reason to consider keeping him, the midfielder could soon have the stability he has been seeking since his move to Arsenal in 2021. The coming months will be crucial as he aims to secure a permanent transfer and make a case for a new chapter in his career.

