La Liga club is prepared to sell Arsenal target for $21m

Arsenal has been told how much they will need to spend to sign USA World Cup star Yunus Musah, after he impressed them at the global showpiece.

The midfielder was developing at the Hale End academy before leaving Arsenal for Valencia in 2019, following a promise by the Spanish side he will get a faster route to the first team.

He has gotten that and become one of the finest American stars around, which has prompted Arsenal to consider a move for him again.

The Gunners are not the only club looking to add him to their squad, with reports claiming Chelsea and Liverpool also have an interest in the youngster.

A report on The Athletic reveals Valencia has now placed a valuation of at least $21m on his head even though they hope to keep him beyond his current deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musah was in great form at the World Cup and we probably can admit that he is one player we should have kept, considering how impressive he has become.

The youngster will get even better if he rejoins us and works with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The 20-year-old performs like he is way older, which means he can remain at the top of football for years to come.