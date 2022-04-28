La Liga club offers 10m euros for unwanted Arsenal man

Hector Bellerin could finally end his spell at Arsenal in the summer after his successful campaign on loan at Real Betis.

The right-back left the Emirates at the start of this season to spend it with the Spanish club.

He was surplus to requirements at Arsenal, and they signed Takehiro Tomiyasu as their main right back.

Reports have also linked the Gunners with a move for Nahuel Molina of Udinese, who is another quality player in that position.

This means they are probably prepared for life without Bellerin and will cash in on the former Barcelona teenager in the summer.

His loan spell at Betis has been a success, and Fichajes.net claims they want him to stay permanently.

The Spanish club has made their intention known to Arsenal, and they have tabled an offer of around 10m euros for signature.

The Gunners are yet to respond, but Betis is confident they will give a positive response to that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin has been a great servant to this club, but he is no longer good enough to play for us.

Making 10m euros from his sale is an impressive piece of business because he has just a season left on his current deal.

It is hard to see another suitor that will make him a better offer at the end of this season.