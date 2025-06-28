Cristhian Mosquera
La Liga club turns down Arsenal's first bid for their youngster

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Cristhian Mosquera is the latest player on Arsenal’s radar as the Gunners aim to strengthen their defence, even though that area of the squad is already considered one of their biggest assets.

Since Mikel Arteta partnered William Saliba with Gabriel, Arsenal’s defence has become one of the most solid in the Premier League. These two have formed a formidable pairing at the back, offering both composure and physicality. They have played a key role in the club’s rise as serious title contenders over the past two seasons.

Arsenal Have Moved for Mosquera

When either Saliba or Gabriel is unavailable, Jakub Kiwior has proven to be a reliable backup. The Poland international has slotted in with maturity and calmness whenever called upon, showing that Arsenal has depth in this area. However, Arteta and the club’s recruitment team are always looking to the future, and this has led them to identify Cristhian Mosquera as a potential addition.

According to reports from Spain relayed by Sport Witness, Arsenal has already taken the step of making a formal approach for the Valencia centre-back. The Spanish club has reportedly confirmed that they received a bid from the Gunners, but the offer was swiftly rejected for being too low.

Cristhian Mosquera
Cristhian Mosquera (Getty Images)

Arsenal Expected to Return With New Offer

Mosquera is still very young and viewed as a long-term project, but he has shown enough promise to draw interest from top clubs across Europe. Arsenal’s willingness to pursue him shows that the club is thinking ahead, preparing for the possibility of one of their key defenders being sold in the future or suffering a long-term injury.

With Valencia rejecting the initial bid, Arsenal will now need to consider whether they are willing to increase their offer or move on to another target. Given the way the club has operated in recent transfer windows, it’s likely they will return with an improved bid, especially if they believe Mosquera has the qualities to grow into a Premier League starter.

Bringing in a player like Mosquera now would help the squad remain balanced, even if one of our key centre-backs leaves in the next year or two. It’s a smart approach to ensure continuity and depth in such a critical position.

