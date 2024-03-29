La Liga club will insist on a high fee for Arsenal target

Martin Zubimendi is a player Arsenal has been interested in for some time, and if he decides to leave Real Sociedad at the end of this term, the Gunners will be keen to sign him.

After contributing significantly to Real Sociedad’s qualification for this season’s Champions League, the midfielder opted to remain with the club last summer.

He played a pivotal role for them in the competition as they progressed to the knockout stages.

As this term draws to a close, Zubimendi will once again need to contemplate his future, weighing the option of staying with Sociedad or seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

Sociedad is keen on retaining him, considering him as integral as any other key player at the club.

Therefore, if Arsenal or any other interested party wishes to secure his services, they must meet his release clause.

According to Fichajes, the release clause is 60 million euros, and Sociedad will retain Zubimendi if no suitor is willing to meet this fee.

Zubimendi is on the radar of the top European clubs for a reason and if we are serious about improving our group, we must be prepared to pay that clause and that means making him one of our most expensive signings.

