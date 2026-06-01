La Liga drama means there is room for Arsenal to sign World Cup winner

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are currently at odds over the future of Julian Alvarez, with Atletico insisting he is not for sale and firmly denying reports of any official offer from Barcelona at this stage of the discussions.

Barcelona are working to complete key transfer business early in the summer window ahead of the World Cup, with several of their targets also attracting interest from Arsenal in what is expected to be a highly competitive market across Europe.

Dispute over Julian Alvarez

Atletico maintain their clear stance that Alvarez is a central part of their long-term plans, while Barcelona continue to monitor his situation closely despite the public rejection of any approach or negotiations.

The forward has remained an important figure since his move from Manchester City, and Atletico are determined to resist pressure from rival clubs in La Liga and across Europe, underlining their intention to keep him at the club.

Arsenal’s Interest and Wider Competition

According to Mirror Football, the tension between both Spanish clubs could open a door for Arsenal, with Atletico potentially more willing to consider a sale outside La Liga rivals in certain circumstances.

Arsenal have already strengthened their squad in recent windows and continue to plan carefully for further additions, with Alvarez among the attacking profiles under consideration for the next phase of their development as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level.

Any move would still depend on Alvarez’s preference, with the Argentina international expected to weigh up interest from multiple top European clubs before making a decision on his future in due course, taking into account playing time and overall project ambition.

Barcelona remain firmly in the race, ensuring competition for his signature stays intense as the summer window develops across Europe and negotiations continue to evolve.

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